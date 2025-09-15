South Lynnwood Park cleanup set for Sept. 20

Volunteers of all abilities are invited to help with South Lynnwood Park cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20. Work will involve removing invasive plants, helping with restoration plantings and picking up garbage.
The event is outdoors and will generally be held rain or shine, but may be canceled or relocated if weather or site conditions are unsafe.
South Lynnwood Park is located at 20915 61st Ave. W., Lynnwood.
