South Lynnwood Park to close April 30 as crews break ground on renovation project

The City of Lynnwood Wednesday announced South Lynnwood Park will be closing temporarily, effective April 30, as crews prepare to break ground on the park’s anticipated renovation project.

The city and its contractor, Premier Field Development, are set to begin renovations that include expanding the playground and adding new equipment, relocating the basketball court, resurfacing the tennis court and installing a new artificial turf soccer field. Improvements will also be made to the park’s drainage system around lawns and natural areas, and a new picnic shelter and seating will be added.

Construction is scheduled to begin April 30 and anticipated to be complete by the end of December. The entire park will be fenced and closed during construction. The restroom and access to the Interurban Trail will be also closed.

South Lynnwood Park is a 4.2-acre neighborhood park. Developed in 1978, this redevelopment is part of the city’s South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan — an effort to address social inequality, including income and language barriers, in South Lynnwood.

The South Lynnwood neighborhood is one of the city’s most culturally and ethnically diverse areas, with a high Latino population. The neighborhood is also home to most of the city’s locally owned businesses. Looking to have the new park reflect the surrounding community, the city conducted significant outreach efforts — before and during the COVID-19 pandemic — to gather community feedback on what the park should look like.

Some of this work has already begun. Last November, Seattle artist Gabrielle Abbott was commissioned by the city to paint a mural on the back of the newly-renovated park restroom building. The mural, titled “Grateful Steward,” was inspired by and depicts native plant and animal life that is considered sacred to local Indigenous tribes.

Funding for this project comes from local funds and the following grants and donations:

Land & Water Conservation Fund

Washington Wildlife & Recreation Program

Washington State Youth Athletic Fund

The Trust for Public Land Kaiser Permanente

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation

For additional project details or to sign up for construction updates, visit the the project page on the city website or contact Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson at epeterson@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5595