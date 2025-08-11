South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Aug. 11-17

Living Life In Full Harmony

This week has been full of both new adventures and sweet echoes of the past. My cousin’s teen daughter is visiting from California, which has given my family the perfect excuse to play tourist in our own backyard — hiking forest trails, exploring shops in U Village, enjoying a picnic at Swan’s Trail, and savoring fish tacos in Edmonds. We’ve still got the Edmonds waterfront and a ferry ride to Kingston to look forward to.

In the middle of all that, my brother Tyler came to town as well. On Thursday Tyler, my husband Cameron, and I slipped away to Jazz Alley to see Pearl Django, the same band that I last saw there with my dad on his final trip before he passed away.

My dad was passionate about music and Pearl Django was one of his favorite musical groups. Sitting in that familiar space and hearing some of those same tunes pulled me right back to that lovely night four years ago with my dad. He had been weak and tired from cancer treatments, but the moment the band began to play, his face lit up and he didn’t stop smiling all evening.

It’s one of my favorite final memories of him. But like a well-loved tune, our last note always comes too soon. Knowing the music is fleeting is all the more reason to lean in and enjoy every note.

Sorry, I didn’t set out to get so deep in this little column, but here we are. If you need some inspo for filling your days with the experiences — and people — you love, this week’s roundup has plenty of options.

Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

<br />

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30–6 p.m. throughout August

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, rain or shine

Upcoming shows:

Enjoy free, family friendly outdoor concerts at the park. Tap your toes to some jazz and funk during Tuesday’s performance, featuring Emerald Blue. And on Thursday, listen Scott Lindemuth Jazz Trio, a guitar–bass–drums trio, as they play both jazz standards and originals. Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a fun evening of live music.

Learn more

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

This week’s lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m. — Jazz Apostates with Jake Bergevin

Friday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday with Washington Creative District

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout. The series runs through Sept. 7, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a few exceptions. See the full schedule to plan further out.

Learn more

Enjoy Live Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds



Enjoy live music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance.

Events this week:

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 7-8 p.m. — Beat Night

Saturday, Aug. 16 6-7 p.m. — Saturday Sessions featuring Brooke Richie

Learn more

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th and Main in Edmonds



Friday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & Friends from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m. – Mattlock & The Keys

Sunday, Aug. 17, noon-2 p.m. – Matney Cook

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

Learn more

<br />

Sandlot Cinema: National Treasure

Thursday, Aug. 14 — activities start at 7 p.m., movie plays at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)

Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Join Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema series for an outdoor movie at the Lynndale Park Ballfield. Free family fun begins around 7 p.m. with community activities, followed by an outdoor screening at dusk. Bring blankets or chairs and settle in to join historian and treasure hunter Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he deciphers secret codes in the nation’s founding documents to uncover a treasure lost for centuries.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, West African Rhythm & Dance, a Sidewalk Chalk Party, and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

Join artists from Gansango Music & Dance on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace Library as they present various West African dances and rhythms played on drum, bell, and shakers Enjoy a 30-minute performance by the Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers on Saturday. Aug. 16 from 2–2:30 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater. You can also join a sidewalk chalk party outside of Mukilteo Library on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 2–3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park

Sundays from 3-4 p.m at City Park in Edmonds

Sunday, Aug. 17 — Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony

Bring the whole family for a free outdoor concert at City Park in Edmonds. Soak up the summer vibes under the trees — bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon or evening of tunes.

Learn more

Third Annual Lynnwood Luau

Saturday, Aug. 16 from 2–8 p.m.

At the District Plaza at Lynnwood Convention Center



Come ready to eat, dance and soak up the aloha spirit at a free, fun-filled, family-friendly celebration! Listen to live music and watch vibrant Hawaiian dance performances by Sunshine from Polynesia, savor a wide variety of food truck fare, and relax and grab a drink at the Tiki Lounge. Dress in your best island attire and enter the Hawaiian Shirt Contest for a chance to win prizes. See the full schedule at the link.

Admission is free all day — but VIP options are available for people wanting to upgrade their experience.

Learn more

Ferry to Kingston’s Saturday Concerts on the Cove

Featuring Soul Siren

Saturday, Aug. 16: music from 6–8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

Hop on the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a breezy summer evening across the Sound and enjoy a waterfront concert featuring cover band Soul Siren, playing an eclectic mix of soulful funk and Motown to today’s dance hits, effortlessly blending eras and styles. The music is free, the setting is unbeatable and the ferry drops you off just steps from the action at Marina Park. Bring a blanket or low-back chair, and settle in for sunset views and smooth grooves.

Bonus: Youth 18 and under ride free on transit — including walk-on ferry fare — making it an easy outing for families or a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Splurge

<br />



Seattle Worldcon: The World’s Biggest Sci-Fi Party Returns to Seattle

Aug. 13–17, 2025

Seattle Convention Center – Summit Building

Membership prices vary. See options online.

Seattle Worldcon 2025 is a five-day celebration of science fiction and fantasy storytelling, bringing together authors, artists, scientists, and fans from around the world for panels, workshops, readings, art shows, the prestigious Hugo Awards, and a spectacular costume masquerade. Join this year’s event, taking place in Seattle for the first time since 1961!

Seattle Worldcon offers a kids and teens program for families looking for options for a range of ages. It includes drop‑off childcare (for ages 6 weeks to 12 years) themed as “Space Explorer Camp” as well as a playful Cosmic Clubhouse on the convention floor offering comfy nooks, crafts, books, imaginative play zones, and all-ages storytimes and activities. Teens and tweens also get their own lounge, packed with games, crafts, panels, and a reading nook just for them. Learn more about their options for kids.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Lake Serene at Stevens Pass

The drive to Lake Serene at Stevens Pass is just shy of two hours from Edmonds, making it a comfortable day trip. The Lake Serene trail is a beautiful hike, but it may be too challenging for younger kids. At 8.2 miles round trip with a 2,000-foot elevation gain, the hike is steep, rocky, and can be tiring for younger kids and people looking for a more leisurely climb.

Teens who enjoy a physical challenge may find it rewarding, especially with the stop at Bridal Veil Falls along the way (perfect for snapping pics). The waterfall is reached via a short but steep detour. The lake offers a stunning a stunning alpine backdrop and a refreshing swim as a well-earned reward for all of your hard work.

Expect narrow, root-filled trails, wooden stairs, and some sections that require careful footing, so good shoes, as well as plenty of water and snacks, are a must. One of our hikers got blisters — thick socks are recommended even in the summer heat. Wear plenty of layers, as it got chilly towards the top.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Meet Me at the Park – Community Resource Fair

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 6:30–8 p.m. at Wilcox Park in Lynnwood

Bring the family for a free, evening at Wilcox Park where local nonprofit organizations share accessible, low-cost resources iavailable for families in our community. Enjoy fun activities for kids, giveaways, and a chance to connect in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

Learn more

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.