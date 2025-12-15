South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Dec. 15-21 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Finding Light in the Storm

This week has been a reminder of the terrifying power of nature. This past week’s atmospheric river — a concentrated flow of moisture from the Pacific — brought rain. A lot of it. And with it, flooding river banks, road closures, mudslides, and detours that have turned familiar routes into long, uncertain journeys. On Friday, what is normally a 30-minute drive to the annual Santa pub crawl in downtown Snohomish took two hours, with closed roads forcing us to drive at a snail’s pace and reroute. My husband and I still had fun — and even took home a costume prize — but our long drive was a sobering reminder of what many people in our communities are facing.

For some, flooded neighborhoods, evacuation notices, and the stress of watching rivers rise have upended daily life. Over 78,000 residents in the Skagit River floodplain were told to leave their homes as water levels rose. Routes leading to Leavenworth, home to one of Washington’s most iconic Christmas festivals, have been washed out, cutting off access. For communities that depend on those seasonal visitors, the effects ripple outward: canceled trips, lost business, and missed holiday traditions.

When conditions are unpredictable, staying close to home can be the safest choice. But that doesn’t mean sitting out of the festivities. If you’re able, this is also a moment to show up for neighbors near and far. Do some online holiday shopping from businesses impacted by flooding. Donate to and volunteer for local organizations that are providing relief. Supporting those efforts is one way to help carry a little light through a hard week.

Take care of yourselves, check in on your neighbors, and don’t feel bad about choosing the closer, safer option. If you’re looking for nearby holiday options because your plans have been affected, there are still plenty of festive outings close by. You can also learn about resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Giant Menorah Lighting at Lynnwood City Center Light Rail Station

Sunday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join the Chabad of Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood as they host their annual Giant Menorah Lighting. This free, family‑friendly event celebrates the Festival of Lights with community activities including live music, face painting, balloon twisting, donuts, a chocolate gelt drop with South County Fire, and menorah decorating kits. The lighting of the large outdoor menorah offers a festive, welcoming moment as Hanukkah continues — a chance to share in a celebration of light together.

Learn more

FREE holiday movie & cartoons at the Edmonds Theater

Friday, Dec. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come to the theater on Friday and settle into your seat for classic Christmas cartoons at about 3:30 p.m., followed by the classic holiday favorite, Miracle on 34th Street, at 5:00 p.m. Sponsored by Cline Jewelers, this event is free for all attendees.

Learn more

Take a free ride on the Edmonds Holiday Trolley

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Edmonds Holiday Trolley is a vintage-style, free ride through downtown, looping every 30 minutes. Hop on and off to do your holiday shopping, grab a sweet treat, and more. No tickets required, just a little holiday magic for the whole family.

Learn more

Artisan Alley PNW Handmade Holiday Market

At the Old Edmonds Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Over 25 local vendors will be on hand, offering everything from hand-painted artwork, candles, pottery, and jewelry to baked treats, soaps, and cozy hand-knit goodies. It’s a festive, home-grown way to shop local for the holidays — perfect for browsing, finding unique gifts, or just enjoying a relaxed stroll through downtown. Plus, it’s a great way to support local artists and businesses!

Learn more

Lynnwood Christmas Fair & Market

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center

Explore the annual Christmas Fair & Market, featuring over 60 vendors offering gifts, holiday décor, art, jewelry, sweets, and more. The free, family-friendly event also includes swag bags for early arrivals and is a chance to find unique gifts and festive items by local artisans — all in one place.

Learn more

Glow in the Dark Dance Party, Toddler Storytimes, and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

Celebrate the darkest days of winter with your best dance moves. Kids and tweens can join a Glow in the Dark Dance Party at the Lynnwood Library on Friday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 p.m. to noon, children can build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog at the Reading with Rover event at Edmonds Library.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Holiday Hooves: 12 Days of Reindeer in Everett

The Port of Everett invites families to visit the waterfront at Pacific Rim Plaza (1028 13th St., Everett) on select dates from November through December. Guests can enjoy a free, festive experience featuring live reindeer up close, photo-ops, and seasonal waterfront lighting displays — perfect for the whole family.

Weekends

• Saturday, Dec. 20, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 21, noon-3 p.m.

Weekdays

• Monday, Dec. 15, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 18, 2-5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m.

Learn more

Explore the Edmonds Holiday Market

From mid-November through December, downtown Edmonds transforms into a holiday dream with a series of artisan-filled markets, gift fairs, and stage performances aimed at families and gift-shoppers alike. Hand-crafted gifts, wreaths, live music and local vendors abound. See the schedule and learn more at the link.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

<br /> <br />



Get Your Tickets for The Nutcracker by Olympic Ballet at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

Performances run Dec. 18–23.



Olympic Ballet Theatre brings back its annual holiday favorite with dazzling dance, festive music, and magical sets perfect for families. Full-length shows last about two hours, and shorter matinees around 75 minutes — ideal for children or first-time ballet-goers. Tickets range from $29–$60 depending on showing and seating. Enjoy enchanting sets, ornate costumes, and a dazzling show that combines artistry, wonder, and holiday cheer.

Learn more

Explore the Many Holiday Events and Sights in Seattle

Seattle’s holiday season offers festive fun for the whole family. Take Link light rail downtown and then catch the Monorail to the Christmas Market at Seattle Center and wander the German-style Christmas Market with seasonal treats. Nearby, catch a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker at McCaw Hall.

See Elf the Musical at the 5th Avenue Theatre, marvel at the larger-than-life lantern displays at the Woodland Park Zoo, or see the diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium, and enjoy free photos with Santa the Holiday Night Market at Pike Place. There’s something for every adventurer!

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Get Photos With Santa at Alderwood Mall

Santa is back at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24, ready for holiday photos in the center court near Macy’s. Families can book a time slot ahead or drop in for a visit, making it an easy stop when you’re shopping. Reserve your time at the link to avoid long lines.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to Washington and the Pacific Northwest Flood Relief Fundraisers

As the Pacific Northwest recovers from severe flooding, verified GoFundMe fundraisers and nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, are providing on-the-ground relief, from evacuation assistance to basic needs. Donations are protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee, ensuring contributions directly help those impacted. Visit GoFundMe’s Washington Flood Relief page to support verified relief efforts.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Community Health Insurance Enrollment and Vaccine Clinic

19203 36th Ave W. in Lynnwood, Suite 210

Saturday, Dec. 20 from noon–4 p.m.

Get help with health coverage and vaccinations at this free community event. Experts will be on hand to guide you through insurance options. A variety of vaccines and health screenings are available for all ages. The first 30 adults to get immunized receive a $25 gift card, and community resources will be on hand. Walk in anytime — no appointment needed. Enjoy traditional African dishes during the event

Learn more

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br /> <br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.