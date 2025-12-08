South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Dec. 8-14 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Making Our Own Light

In the darkest and coldest days of the year, people do something magical: we make our own warmth and light. We gather around fireplaces and snuggle under throws, string twinkling lights from our homes and Christmas trees, light candles and Menorahs, bake holiday treats, and congregate together until brighter days return.

The darkness of December would feel so heavy without these traditions. Darkness is temporary. It always has been. Our traditions are a reminder of that.

If you’re looking for ways to bring a little more brightness into your week, there are plenty of local options. From holiday concerts and winter markets to community light displays, our region offers lots of simple ways to feel connected. You can also learn about resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

FREE holiday movie & cartoons at the Edmonds Theater

Friday, Dec. 12 at from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come to the theater on Friday and settle into your seat for classic Christmas cartoons at about 3:30 p.m., followed by the classic holiday favorite, The Santa Clause, at 5:00 p.m. — a lighthearted family comedy in which a dad unintentionally becomes Santa himself. Sponsored by Cline Jewelers, this event is free for all attendees.

Learn more

Take a free ride on the Edmonds Holiday Trolley

Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 & 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Edmonds Holiday Trolley is a vintage-style, free ride through downtown, looping every 30 minutes. Hop on and off to do your holiday shopping, grab a sweet treat, and more. No tickets required, just a little holiday magic for the whole family.

Learn more

Artisan Alley PNW Handmade Holiday Market

At the Old Edmonds Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Over 25 local vendors will be on hand, offering everything from hand-painted artwork, candles, pottery, and jewelry to baked treats, soaps, and cozy hand-knit goodies. It’s a festive, home-grown way to shop local for the holidays — perfect for browsing, finding unique gifts, or just enjoying a relaxed stroll through downtown. Plus, it’s a great way to shop local and support local artists and businesses!

Learn more

LEGO Fun, Toddler Storytimes and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

Teens and tweens can join a Board Games and Puzzles drop‑in session at the Edmonds Library on Friday, Dec. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. Enjoy a casual mix of board games, brain teasers and snacks.

On Saturday, Dec. 13 from 3-4 p.m., come enjoy a lively children’s folk‑music performance at Mukilteo branch featuring the children’s choir, Vyunok. Enjoy upbeat Belarusian, Ukrainian and Russian tunes that are fun for listeners of all ages.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Holiday Hooves: 12 Days of Reindeer in Everett

The Port of Everett invites families to visit the waterfront at Pacific Rim Plaza (1028 13th St., Everett) on select dates from November through December. Guests can enjoy a free, festive experience featuring live reindeer up close, photo-ops, and seasonal waterfront lighting displays — perfect for the whole family.

Weekends

• Sunday, Dec. 14, noon-3 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 20, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 21, noon-3 p.m.

Weekdays

• Monday, Dec. 15, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 18, 2-5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m.

Learn more

Explore the Edmonds Holiday Market

From mid-November through December, downtown Edmonds transforms into a holiday dream with a series of artisan-filled markets, gift fairs, and stage performances aimed at families and gift-shoppers alike. Hand-crafted gifts, wreaths, live music and local vendors abound. See the schedule and learn more at the link.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for The Nutcracker by Olympic Ballet at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

Performances run Dec. 18–23.



Olympic Ballet Theatre brings back its annual holiday favorite with dazzling dance, festive music, and magical sets perfect for families. Full-length shows last about two hours, and shorter matinees around 75 minutes — ideal for children or first-time ballet-goers. Tickets range from $29–$60 depending on showing and seating. Enjoy enchanting sets, ornate costumes, and a dazzling show that combines artistry, wonder, and holiday cheer.

Learn more

Lynnwood’s Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair

Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center

Holiday fun awaits for the whole family with a breakfast, Santa photos, crafts for kids, and live entertainment from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. for ticketholders. Downstairs, it is free to attend the vendor market full of handmade gifts and holiday treats — perfect for families, friends, and holiday-shoppers alike. The mood is merry and the event helps kick off the season with a little holiday magic.

Learn more

Explore the Many Holiday Events and Sights in Seattle

Seattle’s holiday season offers festive fun for the whole family. Take Link light rail downtown and then catch the Monorail to the Christmas Market at Seattle Center and wander the German-style Christmas Market with seasonal treats. Nearby, catch a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker at McCaw Hall.

See Elf the Musical at the 5th Avenue Theatre, marvel at the larger-than-life lantern displays at the Woodland Park Zoo, or see the diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium, and enjoy free photos with Santa the Holiday Night Market at Pike Place. There’s something for every adventurer!

Learn more



Gliding Through Time: Seattle Skating Club Holiday Ice Show

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This year the Seattle Skating Club invites you to enjoy their holiday ice show, where skaters of all ages take to the ice at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace for a festive showcase. It’s a chance for families (especially those with kids who love skating) to share in the magic of holiday‑themed routines, local talent, and a community gathering under the arena lights. Tickets are required, but children under 3 get in free, a nice option for families with little ones.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Get Photos With Santa at Alderwood Mall

Santa is back at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24, ready for holiday photos in the center court near Macy’s. Families can book a time slot ahead or drop in for a visit, making it an easy stop when you’re shopping. Reserve your time at the link to avoid long lines.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to the Edmonds Toy Shop

The Edmonds Toy Shop is back, giving local kids a brighter holiday with toys, books, and gift cards. Families with little ones shop in person on Dec. 13, while older kids get gift cards to choose their own presents. You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys or books, or even from the Toy Shop’s Amazon wish list. Volunteers are welcome to pitch in before and during the event, making this a true community effort. Last year, nearly 950 kids left with smiles — a reminder of how much a little support can mean.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.