South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for July 21-27

h3>It’s Not About the Destination or Even the Journey — It’s Who You’re With Along the Way

This past weekend, I took a road trip to Portland with my husband. We had fun listening to live jazz music, exploring the summer market, and eating delicious truck food. But those weren’t my most favorite moments. The highlights? Our long, uninterrupted conversations in the car. No cell phone screens distracting us. No kids. Just us. The journey — and the company — were truly the best parts. I’ve found that some of the most vulnerable and deep conversations with my kids often happen when we are stuck in transit somewhere, too.

With Revive I-5 lane closures starting this week, getting anywhere on I-5 will take longer. If you’re in the car with family, consider it a chance to slow down and talk. Or skip the traffic and try a summer outing by bus, train, or ferry — I’ve listed a few ideas in this week’s roundup.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4:30–6 p.m. through August

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds

This week:

Tuesday, July 22:DK Duo (Country/Blues/Funk)

Thursday, July 24: Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio (Jazz Vibraphone)

Enjoy free, family friendly outdoor concerts at the park, rain or shine. This week’s featured bands are DK Duo — bringing a Northwest blend of country, blues and funk on Tuesday — and Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio, — playing a wide range of jazz styles, blues, bebop, swing, and Latin music on Thursday. Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a relaxed evening of live music.

Learn more

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible)

This week’s lineup:

Wednesday, July 23, 6-8 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo

Thursday, July 24, 6-8 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo

Friday, July 25, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, July 27, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday with Beclynn and Jordan

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite take‑out. The series runs through Aug. 31, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Learn more

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th & Main in Edmonds



Friday, July 25, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & friends from 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, 5-9 p.m. – Indie rock favorites by Yost

Sunday, July 27, noon-2 p.m. – Seattle artist Tekla Waterfield performs

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and the crumpet shop.

Learn more

Movie Nights at Terrace Park: The Princess Bride

Saturday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace)

“As you wish.” That’s what you can say when your kids ask if you’ll take them to movies this week. Enjoy a free showing of the timeless classic The Princess Bride under the stars! Bring a blanket, some snacks, and settle in for this tale of adventure, true love, and Rodents of Unusual Size. The movie begins at dusk (around 9 p.m.), but come early to claim a spot and enjoy the summer evening. Free and fun for all ages!

Learn more

Terrace Summer Nights – Brian James

Thursday, July 17 from 4:30–7 p.m.

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace)



Bring the whole family for a free, outdoor, family-friendly concert as part of the Terrace Summer Nights series. This week features Brian James, blending smooth vocals with acoustic arrangements — perfect for a laid-back summer evening. Pack a picnic, bring chairs or blankets, and enjoy a lively early evening outing close to home.

Learn more

Bus to Local Beaches & Lakes

Looking to cool off without the hassle of driving? Or do you have teens looking for fun outings and a free ride there? Community Transit can get you to some of the best local beaches and lakes. Whether you’re planning a day of sand, shade or a swim, these scenic spots are all accessible by bus — and youth 18 and younger ride free. Check out their roundup and plan your trip.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, Workshops & More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

On Monday, July 21, teens and adults can join a creative online workshop focused on “visual journaling” with a summer theme. Participants will explore how summer influences their lives and goals, and have guidance on expressing those reflections through mixed-media art. Registration is required; save your spot today!

Learn more

Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park

Sundays from 3-4 p.m at City Park in Edmonds

July 27 — Todo Es (Latin Jazz)

Aug. 3 — General Mojo’s (Psych Rock)

Bring the whole family for a free outdoor concert at City Park in Edmonds featuring the Afro-Cuban, Caribbean, and Brazilian rhythms of Todo Es this week. Soak up the summer vibes under the trees — bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon or evening of tunes.

Learn more

Children’s Entrepreneur Market & Movies in the Park – Edmonds

At Hickman Park in Edmonds

Market: 5–8 p.m.

Movie starts around 9:15 p.m. (15 minutes after sunset), but arrive early to get your spot.

“Hey you guys!” You don’t want to miss this fun evening. Explore a farmers market run by kids and support the budding entrepreneurs in our community. It’s also a great opportunity for inspiring your own kids in their future pursuits.

The movie begin about 15 minutes after sunset, with popcorn and concessions available (cash only). No alcohol or dogs permitted. This week’s feature on Friday, July 25 is The Goonies. See what’s playing next week here. Bring blankets and camp chairs, and make it a fun family outing under the stars.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

<br />



Take a Ferry Ride to Kingston for an Elvis-Inspired Concert

Concerts on the Cove – Featuring Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis

Saturday, July 26, 6-8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

You’ll find yourself singing “I can’t help falling in love… with this view” when you walk on to the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a fun evening across the water to enjoy Danny Vernon’s popular Elvis tribute. Soak up the fun at a free outdoor concert at the marina park — right where the Kingston ferry drops you. Bring a blanket or low chair and take in the stunning waterfront views. Bonus: Youth 18 and younger ride transit free, including walk-on fare for the ferry.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Get to the Big Game via Public Transit!

Heading to a game? You don’t have to get stuck in the Revive I-5 traffic jam. Local public transit makes it easy to reach venues for the Mariners, Sounders, Everett AquaSox, and more. Ride local buses to connect with light rail and skip the traffic and the I-5 construction slowdowns. See the sports venues transit can take you to and plan your trip. And bonus — Youth 18 and younger ride transit FREE.

Learn more

Paws in the Park

Sunday, July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon

Lynndale Dog Park, Lynnwood

Celebrate furry friends with a free, family-friendly event featuring pet activities, contests (Best Trick, Costume, Owner Look‑alike, Most Unique), and local vendors. No preregistration needed — just leash up and bring your pup for a morning of fun!

Learn more

Splurge

Plan a Fun Family Adventure at High Trek Everett!

Prices Vary — See website for details.

Looking for something a little different for a family outing? High Trek let’s you build your own adventure with option that include ropes courses, zip lines, laser tag, axe throwing, mini-golf, and gem mining — all in a safe, guided environment. Perfect for families seeking adventure, team-building, and time outdoors.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Roper Romp at Mill Creek Town Center

Tickets are a $20 suggested donation

Friday, July 25, 5–8 p.m.

Mill Creek Town Center, 15310 Main St., Mill Creek, WA

Get ready for a fun evening with the first-ever Roper Romp bar crawl through Mill Creek Town Center! Don your best Helen Roper–style wig and caftan for a lively tour of favorite local restaurants, featuring drink specials, photo ops, and lots of laughter. Tickets are a $20 suggested donation (available online in advance or on-site starting at 4:30 p.m.), with wristband pick-up beginning before the crawl. A portion of proceeds benefits the Mill Creek Food Bank and Girls On The Run.

Can’t make this one? Get your tickets to the Third Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl in Edmonds on Aug. 1.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Get to Nearby Trails Via Public Transit



This week’s hike isn’t just one hike, but a curated list of options you don’t need a car to get to. Explore nearby scenic trails like the Interurban Trail, Centennial Trail , and Big Gulch Trail — all accessible by local public transit. Whether you’re walking, biking, or just out for fresh air, there’s a path for every pace. See Community Transit’s roundup of local trails to find the closest option near you.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Cooling Centers

During extreme heat events, the county operates a network of cooling centers—public buildings and facilities open to anyone in need of relief. These include libraries, community centers, senior centers, and other climate-controlled spaces. Stay cool, stay safe, and check the interactive map for locations and hours as heatwaves roll through.

Learn more and find your nearest center at the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

Learn more

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.