South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Oct. 13-20 (and beyond!)

Designing the Life You Want

“If you want to understand any society, don’t listen to what it says about itself. Look at what it creates.”

A colleague shared a YouTube video about design with me this past week and I can’t stop thinking about that particular line. I work as a marketing writer on an in-house creative and brand team, so I spend a lot of time thinking about how systems and design guide our behavior.

At the grocery store this week, I reflected on this as I observed the overflowing shelves, the long lines at the self-checkout stands, and an employee hiding in a janitor’s closet as she scarfed down a meal as quickly as possible. Lately, it feels like everything has been made for maximum efficiency while neglecting the human experience. Self-checkout stations have multiplied — but so have the stressed faces of the few employees left on the floor. It’s harder to get a real person on the phone anymore and in customer service chats, it’s hard to know if you’re talking to real human or an AI chatbot. I can order my groceries and have them on my doorstep the next day, but I never speak to the person who packed or delivered them. I know next to nothing about all of the people who supply some of my most basic needs. What was it like when people were on a first-name basis with their local baker, pharmacist and butcher?

Our culture values speed, profit and convenience — but what are we neglecting in the process? Connection, community, maybe even joy. So how do we design a culture that feeds our souls instead of just our schedules? Maybe it starts small — sharing a walk through the pumpkin patch instead of scrolling, meeting friends at the local coffee shop instead of texting, lingering a little longer at the farmers market instead of ordering groceries online. I’m trying to instill the importance of slowing down, unplugging from screens, supporting local businesses and spending quality time together with my own kids. It can be hard to find the time in our busy lives, but it’s so important. After all, the best moments in life aren’t optimized — they’re lived. And some of our best ideas and inspiration emerge in those quiet moments of reflection.

I hope this roundup can help you slow down, explore new things, and take in the precious time with your family and friends locally. There’s no shortage of events in your neighborhood, family-friendly outings and ways to connect with your community. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

FREE Community Access Night at Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett

Thursday, Oct. 16, 3-7 p.m.

Ages 0–12

Bring the whole family to Washington’s largest children’s museum for an evening of hands-on learning and play! Explore interactive exhibits like whale skeletons, sand tables, engineering challenges, art spaces and pretend play. Free admission for kids and their adults!

Learn more

Spooky Stories with Haunting Tunes and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Saturday, Oct. 18 people ages 12 and up are invited to the Brier Library from 4-5:30 p.m. to craft spooky, artistic pieces using discarded and found objects. Materials provided include photographs, magazine clippings, fabric swatches, buttons, game pieces, doll parts, and small toys. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own interesting items from home to incorporate into their creations.

Plan a week ahead for some extra-spooky Halloween library events. On Saturday, Oct. 25 at Edmonds Library, children ages 4-11 can make Halloween-themed crafts, then enjoy a performance at 1 p.m. by professional storyteller Merna Hecht, accompanied by cellist Michelle Dodson, whose music adds extra fun to the spooky stories. Then from 2:30-3:30 p.m., teens 12+ can enjoy Sinister Stories with Chilling Cello. Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to add to the festive spirit.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Submit your scarecrow entry between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23.



The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival — a community favorite where families, businesses and organizations build creative scarecrows to put on display around town. Families can enter their handmade scarecrows in the Residential category (single-family, multi-family or care facility), then set them up outside their home for neighbors to admire. Entries are due by Oct. 23. Voting runs Oct.24-Nov. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 5. Free to enter, free to vote, and always fun to wander downtown and see the spooky (and silly) creations.

Learn more

Haunted Harbor (Port of Everett Waterfront)

Friday, Oct. 24, from 4-7 p.m.

At the Port’s Pacific Rim Plaza near Hotel Indigo



Get your costumes ready for this upcoming FREE event! The Port of Everett invites families to join in a day of spooky family fun at the waterfront during its second annual Haunted Harbor event. Rain or shine, guests can enjoy a night of spooky fun, including “Troll or Treat” trick-or-treating along Guest Dock 5, plus games, crafts, and more. See the full schedule of activities.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through October

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Spooky Experiences

Haunted houses and frightening mazes offer terrifying thrills throughout October. Be mindful of the recommended ages for kids with active imaginations.

Nile Nightmares Haunted House (Mountlake Terrace):

Explore multiple scare zones with live actors and special effects. Relax in the Midway while you wait for your turn — grab a snack from a food truck, play a game or test your nerves in the Fear Garden. No long lines — you’ll get a text when it’s time for your group to enter.

Open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Oct. 3-Nov. 1; For the last three Sundays in October and Oct. 30, hours are 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+.

Family Fun Fest at the Nile offers a “not-so-scary” haunted house event on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Younger kids can explore the haunted house with lights on and no actors, collecting candy from friendly witches. Enjoy a bouncy house, face painting, costume contests and more!

Open Sept, 27-Nov. 1 with varying hours for different attraction.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions; pumpkin patch is great for all ages.

: Experience a haunted town of Rippers Hollow, The Vogel Institute — an indoor haunted house, and Zombie Paintball. Open Sept, 27-Nov. 1 with varying hours for different attraction. Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions; pumpkin patch is great for all ages. Haunted Corn Trails at Stalker Farms (Snohomish): Experience a haunted corn trail with original storylines, live actors, and custom costumes.

Open Oct. 10-12: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 17-19, 23-26, 30-31 & Nov. 1: 6:30 -10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions

Explore Local Fall Festivals & Pumpkin Patches!

Pumpkin season is here! Starting this week, families can enjoy harvest fun in Snohomish County and beyond.

Splurge

See the Mariners Play in the 2025 American League Championship Series!

It’s an exciting time for Mariners fans! After a strong regular season, the Mariners have advanced past the ALDS and are now competing in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). This best-of-seven series determines who moves on to the World Series, and the stakes have never been higher.

The Mariners will host the Toronto Blue Jays at T‑Mobile Park this week. See their schedule for this week’s home games. Even if you’re not a big sports fan, October baseball is full of excitement and drama as the Mariners compete for a chance to advance.

Learn more

Sesame Street Comes to 5th Avenue Theatre

Elmo and Friends Say Hello is a live performance at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly show features Elmo and his Sesame Street friends in an engaging, interactive experience designed for young audiences. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Children under 2 years old do not require a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap, but all other attendees do.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Here are some local fundraising opportunities to consider.

Learn to Save a Life with Naloxone (Narcan)

Opioid overdoses happen in our communities every day — and every minute counts. Join representatives from Evergreen Recovery Center at the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. to learn how to administer Naloxone (Narcan) and receive free kits. No medical training needed — just the power to help someone in an emergency.

Learn more

Halloween Howl: Annual Fundraiser for the Off-Leash Area Edmonds (OLA-E)

Saturday, Oct, 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLA-E) dog park, next to Marina Beach Park

Join the annual Halloween Howl for a fun-filled day of costume contests, games, a silent audtion, and activities for dogs and their humans. This event supports OLA-E’s mission to maintain and enhance the off-leash dog park in Edmonds. Participation is free, but donations are encouraged

Learn more

Community Note

Scheduled Protest on Saturday in Edmonds

There’s a “No Kings II” rally scheduled in Edmonds City Park on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3–5 p.m. If you’re heading into Edmonds with your family that day, you may encounter road closures, limited parking or heavier foot traffic downtown. While it’s not marketed as a family event, it can present an opportunity — for older kids and teens especially — to witness civic engagement up close and talk about how people voice their beliefs in public spaces. If you come across the protest, it’s okay to pause, listen, and ask questions (when safe). You might also choose to shift your timing or visit locations a little further out, just to avoid congestion or crowding. Please note that this is not an endorsement of any political beliefs, but a note to ensure parents are aware and can make their own informed choices for their families.

Learn more

Resources for Families

DSHS Mobile Community Services Event at Lynnwood Library

The DSHS Mobile Community Services unit will be at the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff will assist adults with programs such as Basic Food, Cash Assistance, Medicare Savings, and Disability Medical Assistance.

Learn more

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.