South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Oct. 20-26 (and beyond!)

A License to Explore

My daughter got her driver’s license this week, a milestone that’s thrilling for her and a little nerve-wracking for me. Watching her and her younger brother zip off to coffee shops, the mall or to visit their friends has prompted me to remember just how exciting it is to have the privilege of easily exploring your community.

Seeing my daughter’s joie de vivre reminded me that there’s still magic close to home if you take the time to find it. She has this infectious spirit of adventure that I find myself lacking as I age. I tend to drive the same routes, stop at the same stores and let convenience dictate my choices. Perhaps rekindling that spirit of adventure starts with rediscovering the familiar.

My challenge for you (and myself) this week is to shake up your routines. Make that spontaneous detour to the ice cream shop. Call that friend you keep wanting to meet for lunch and put something on the calendar. Take an afternoon walk through a park you’ve never visited. Our communities are full of hidden gems waiting to be found — and there’s so many options for your next outing. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Free Fun

Everett YMCA’s 4th Annual Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

At Everett Family YMCA, 4730 Colby Ave. in Everett

Attend this free, family friendly community event featuring decorated trunks, candy and prizes for the most creative decorations. Candy donations are also welcome at the YMCA. Registration is only required for those decorating a car trunk to hand out candy at the event.

Learn more

Haunted Museum in Edmonds

Saturday, Oct. 25, 7–10 p.m. and on Halloween

At Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds

The Edmonds Historical museum is transformed with haunted décor, Victorian ghosts and spooky inmates, offering jump scares throughout. Recommended for ages 11+ with parent supervision. Admission is donation-based, with all proceeds supporting the museum.

Another event for all ages is scheduled for Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. This event won’t be quite as scary so younger kids can join the fun.

Learn more

Spooky Stories, Haunting Tunes, Sensory Fun, and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Thursday, Oct. 23 from 2–3 p.m. join the Fall Sensory Play Day at Lynnwood Library where little hands can scoop, pour, touch, and more. The hands-on experience for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers to explore a variety of sensory stations designed to promote motor skills, cognitive development, and language growth.

On Saturday, Oct. 25 at Edmonds Library, children ages 4–11 can make Halloween-themed crafts, then enjoy a performance at 1 p.m. by professional storyteller Merna Hecht, accompanied by cellist Michelle Dodson, whose music adds extra fun to the spooky stories. Then from 2:30–3:30 p.m., teens 12+ can enjoy Sinister Stories with Chilling Cello. Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to add to the festive spirit.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Submit your scarecrow entry before Oct. 23.



The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival — a community favorite where families, businesses and organizations build creative scarecrows to put on display around town. Families can enter their handmade scarecrows in the Residential category (single-family, multi-family or care facility), then set them up outside their home for neighbors to admire. Entries are due by Oct. 23. Voting runs Oct.24-Nov. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 5. Free to enter, free to vote, and always fun to wander downtown and see the spooky (and silly) creations.

Learn more

Haunted Harbor (Port of Everett Waterfront)

Friday, Oct. 24, from 4-7 p.m.

At the Port’s Pacific Rim Plaza near Hotel Indigo



Get your costumes ready for this upcoming FREE event! The Port of Everett invites families to join in a day of spooky family fun at the waterfront during its second annual Haunted Harbor event. Rain or shine, guests can enjoy a night of spooky fun, including “Troll or Treat” trick-or-treating along Guest Dock 5, plus games, crafts, and more. See the full schedule of activities.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through October

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

Everett Farmers Market on Wetmore Avenue – Sundays through Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Snohomish Farmers Market downtown – Thursdays through Oct. 30, 3-7 p.m.

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Spooky Experiences

Haunted houses and frightening mazes offer terrifying thrills throughout October. Be mindful of the recommended ages for kids with active imaginations.

Nile Nightmares Haunted House (Mountlake Terrace):

Explore multiple scare zones with live actors and special effects. Relax in the Midway while you wait for your turn — grab a snack from a food truck, play a game or test your nerves in the Fear Garden. No long lines — you’ll get a text when it’s time for your group to enter.

Open Fridays and Saturdays, 7-11 p.m., Oct. 3–Nov. 1; For the last three Sundays in October and Oct. 30, hours are 7-10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+.

Family Fun Fest at the Nile offers a “not-so-scary” haunted house event on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Younger kids can explore the haunted house with lights on and no actors, collecting candy from friendly witches. Enjoy a bouncy house, face painting, costume contests and more!

Open Sept. 27–Nov. 1 with varying hours for different attraction.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions; pumpkin patch is great for all ages.

Haunted Corn Trails at Stalker Farms (Snohomish): Experience a haunted corn trail with original storylines, live actors, and custom costumes.

Open Oct. 10-12: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 17-19, 23-26, 30-31 & Nov. 1: 6:30 -10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions

Explore Local Fall Festivals & Pumpkin Patches!

Pumpkin season is here! Starting this week, families can enjoy harvest fun in Snohomish County and beyond.

Splurge

Cheer on the Mariners!

It’s an exciting time for Mariners fans! After a strong regular season, the Mariners are now competing in the American League Championship Series. This best-of-seven series determines who moves on to the World Series, and the stakes have never been higher.

As I write this on Sunday, Oct. 19, The Mariners are one win away from their first-ever trip to the World Series. Monday’s game this week will determine the ALCS champion. If the Mariners win, they’ll secure their first-ever trip to the World Series, including home games at T-Mobile Park. If they lose, their season will end, and the Toronto Blue Jays will move on instead.

See updates to their game schedule at the link. Even if you’re not a big sports fan, October baseball is full of excitement and drama.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore local volunteer or fundraising opportunities to consider.

Join the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Snohomish County Walk

Oct. 25 at Boxcar Park on the Port of Everett Waterfront

Join this non-competitive, dog-friendly walk or come to cheer participants in support of ending breast cancer. Hosted by the American Cancer Society, this 2.6-mile walk raises funds for breast cancer research, patient services, and education. The event opens at 9 a.m., with a survivor group photo, pre-walk stretch, opening remarks, and the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m. Activities also include a Bark for Breast Cancer dog costume contest. Registration is free and encouraged online.

Learn more

Resources for Families

DSHS Mobile Community Services Event at Lynnwood Library

The DSHS Mobile Community Services unit will be at the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff will assist adults with programs such as Basic Food, Cash Assistance, Medicare Savings, and Disability Medical Assistance.

Learn more

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.