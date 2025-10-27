South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

A Stormy Start to a Spooky Week

I an writing this after spending several hours in the candle-lit darkness following a weekend windstorm that left many in Edmonds and surrounding areas without power. It was a bit eerie to hear the wind outside rattling windows while we played cards and fumbled for snacks in the dim light, but it was also a fun break from my family’s normal routines. The darkness and howling wind also felt fitting for the week ahead. Halloween offers an abundance of spooky experiences and a chance to use your imagination. If the power flickers, light some candles and enjoy the glow. If the rain falls, put on your rain boots and splash in some puddles. October fun is all about leaning into the dark and dreary season and making it a littler more cozy.

There are plenty of opportunities to make the most of the Halloween holiday this week. From haunted houses to local trunk or treats events, there’s something fun for every member of the family. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Edmonds Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night

Friday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. in downtown Edmonds.

Join the crowds in downtown Edmonds for a fun, safe Halloween night of trick-or-treating! Dress up in your favorite costumes and visit local businesses along the route (see the route map), many of which stay open late to hand out candy and treats. Streets close and businesses stock up on lots of goodies to make this night memorable for the whole community.

Learn more

Haunted Museum in Edmonds

Friday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

At Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds

The museum becomes a spooky destination on Halloween that the whole family can enjoy. While you’re downtown trick-or-treating, stop in for a mix of history, and a little spookiness — perfect for families looking for a taste of Halloween fun.

Donations at the door are welcome via tap, Venmo, or cash.

Learn more

Explore local Trunk or Treat events!

Several local churches and businesses are hosting FREE trunk or treat events this week, where local businesses and community members line up their cars, decorate their trunks for the holiday, and hand out treats to trick-or-treaters of all ages. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, connect with neighbors, and celebrate Halloween.

Game Night, Science fun and more at Sno-Isle Libraries!

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Monday, Oct. 27, join the Lynnwood Library from 6-7:30 p.m. for a Drop-In Game Night featuring a variety of board, party, card, and video games!

On Friday, oct. 31, from 3:30-4:45 at the Lynnwood Library, Learn about Dia de Muertos, a tradition celebrated in Mexico and other regions globally, by decorating pre-molded sugar skulls using colorful paint, sequins, tissue paper flowers, mini paper banners and Papel picado.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Vote on Entries in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Vote on your scarecrow entry through Nov. 1.



The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival — a community favorite where families, businesses and organizations build creative scarecrows to put on display around town. You’ll see the scrarecrows around town and will have to opportunity to vote in your favorities from Oct.24-Nov. 1. Winners will be announced Nov. 5.

Learn more

Celebrate Life and Culture at Día de los Muertos in Lynnwood

Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

At the Lynnwood Library

Come join the celebration of life, remembrance, and togetherness at the Lynnwood Library, hosted by the WAGRO Foundation in partnership with the City of Lynnwood.

Experience a beautiful community altar, take part in children’s art workshops, enjoy live music from Orquesta Northwest, and savor traditional foods like tamales, pan de muerto, and coffee. It’s a chance to honor loved ones, explore art and culture, and connect with your community.

The event is free and open to all families.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Spooky Experiences

Haunted houses and frightening mazes offer terrifying thrills throughout October. Be mindful of the recommended ages for kids with active imaginations.

Nile Nightmares Haunted House (Mountlake Terrace):

Explore multiple scare zones with live actors and special effects. Relax in the Midway while you wait for your turn — grab a snack from a food truck, play a game or test your nerves in the Fear Garden. No long lines — you’ll get a text when it’s time for your group to enter.

Open Fridays and Saturdays, 7-11 p.m., Oct. 3-Nov. 1; For the last three Sundays in October and Oct. 30, hours are 7-10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+.

Family Fun Fest at the Nile offers a “not-so-scary” haunted house event on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Younger kids can explore the haunted house with lights on and no actors, collecting candy from friendly witches. Enjoy a bouncy house, face painting, costume contests and more!

Open Sept. 27-Nov. 1 with varying hours for different attraction.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions; pumpkin patch is great for all ages.

: Experience a haunted town of Rippers Hollow, The Vogel Institute — an indoor haunted house, and Zombie Paintball. Open Sept. 27-Nov. 1 with varying hours for different attraction. Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions; pumpkin patch is great for all ages. Haunted Corn Trails at Stalker Farms (Snohomish): Experience a haunted corn trail with original storylines, live actors, and custom costumes.

Open Oct. 10-12: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 17-19, 23-26, 30-31 & Nov. 1: 6:30 -10 p.m.

Suggested age: 12+ for haunted attractions

Explore Local Fall Festivals & Pumpkin Patches!

Pumpkin season is here! Starting this week, families can enjoy harvest fun in Snohomish County and beyond.

Splurge

Pre-Order Your Halloween Takeout Meals in Edmonds

Pick up on Friday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Make Halloween dinner easy with pre-ordered take-out from participating Edmonds restaurants. Pick up your meal while trick-or-treating on Main Street. Pre-orders open starting Oct. 22; same-day orders available while supplies last.

Learn more

Dave & Boo-ster’s Boo-Bash

At Dave and Buster’s in Lynnwood from 4-7 p.m.

$14.99 per ticket for all guests older than 3

Enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun with crafts, activities, and games at Dave & Buster’s. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win free game play for a year, enjoy unlimited simulator games, and make memories in a safe indoor environment. The first 100 ticket holders will receive souvenir cups. Get your tickets in advance.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore local volunteer or fundraising opportunities to consider.

Snohomish 2025 Zombie Walk: Undead to End Hunger

Thursday, October 30, from 3-6 p.m. in downtown Snohomish

Come to the Snohomish Zombie Walk for spooky fun for a good cause. Dress in your best zombie gear, or just come to cheer on the horde, as the community marches to support the Snohomish Community Food Bank.

It’s more than just a parade of the undead — it helps your neighbors who need it. Bring a donation to benefit the Food Bank, which helps support local community members who may be struggling with food insecurity. Even if you’re not dressing up, watching the zombies shuffle through town is a treat in itself.

Note: The video above was made to promote last year’s zombie walk. The date details have changed but the fun is the same! Details at the link below.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

With the federal government shutdown likely affecting many families in the coming weeks, local food banks are anticipating even greater need. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

DSHS Mobile Community Services Event at Lynnwood Library

The DSHS Mobile Community Services unit will be at the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff will assist adults with programs such as Basic Food, Cash Assistance, Medicare Savings, and Disability Medical Assistance.

Learn more

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.