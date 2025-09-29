South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Sept. 28-Oct. 5

The Cozy Aesthetic (and Why Making Plans is Essential)

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. It would be terrible if we just skipped from September to November, wouldn’t it? Look at these maple branches. Don’t they give you a thrill — several thrills? I’m going to decorate my room with them.”

That quote from Anne of Green Gables reflects how I feel every time October comes around. October is when the leaves turn their most vibrant colors and a warm drink and cashmere sweater become the ultimate luxuries. And I want to revel in it — to take home every vibrant branch and drink hot cocoa and chai tea all day long. I adore the coziness of fall in the Pacific Northwest.

And as someone who loves lighting a candle and basking in the warmth of my bed with a good book, that cozy aestheic can quickly devolve into “bed rotting” (as my daughter calls it) if I don’t make plans. This is why it’s always a good idea to plan trips to the pumpkin patch, the library, or the local cafe just to make sure you take the opportunity to get outside and experience the beauty of autumn.

I hope this roundup can help you explore new things and make the most of your October. There's no shortage of local events, family-friendly outings and ways to connect with your community. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Dungeons & Dragons Night at Around the Table Game Pub

Around the Table, 7600 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

Bring your teens or even older kids for a magical evening of adventure. Local Dungeon Masters will guide players through exciting Dungeons & Dragons adventures. Families can join in the fun or watch and learn the ropes. It’s a great way to spark imagination, foster teamwork, and enjoy storytelling. Whether your family is new to role-playing games or already loves them, this event is a perfect chance to roll dice, cast spells, and go on epic quests together. While the event itself is free, the pub offers a variety of food and drinks available for purchase.

Learn more

Sugar Skulls, Haunted Candy Houses, Gaming for Teens and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m., teens are invited to share an evening of gaming and fun at the Edmonds Library’s Game On event. Play popular Nintendo Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. No registration is needed — just bring your gaming spirit! Snacks will be provided. It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends and enjoy some screen time in a social setting.

If your kid loves all things LEGO®, there are two fun, free events this week: LEGO Brick Building on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the Lynnwood Library (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and LEGO Club on Friday, Oct. 3, at the Brier Library (4:30-5:30 p.m.). Kids ages 5 and up can drop in, build, create, and share their masterpieces with other young builders. Bricks and snacks are provided, and walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

On Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., get into the Halloween spirit by building a spooky graham cracker house at the Brier Library’s Haunted Candy Houses event. Families will receive supplies — including graham crackers, frosting, and Halloween-themed candy — to create their own haunted house masterpiece.

Famiies can also Celebrate Día de Muertos with a hands-on art experience at the Sugar Skull Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Mukilteo Library. Children ages 6 and up can join visual artist Amaranta Ibarra-Sandys to learn about the traditional Mexican art of making sugar skulls and decorate their own to take home. Materials are provided and the event is free.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Submit your scarecrow entry between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23.



The Edmonds Historical Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival — a community favorite where families, businesses and organizations build creative scarecrows to put on display around town. Families can enter their handmade scarecrows in the Residential category (single-family, multi-family or care facility), then set them up outside their home for neighbors to admire. Entries are due by Oct. 23. Voting runs Oct.24-Nov. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 5. Free to enter, free to vote, and always fun to wander downtown and see the spooky (and silly) creations.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through October

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Friday of each month, 6-9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Explore Local Fall Festivals & Pumpkin Patches!

Pumpkin season is here! Starting this week, families can enjoy harvest fun in Snohomish County and beyond.

Splurge

Seattle Children’s Theater — Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

Showing between Sept. 18-Oct. 12

Seattle Children’s Theatre, Charlotte Martin Theatre, 201 Thomas St. in Seattle

Tickets required, $28+, prices vary by performance date.

Join the world premiere of this high-energy musical adaptation of the beloved alphabet book. Aimed at children ages 3-9, the 55-minute show features lively music, puppetry and interactive storytelling. Special performances include an ASL-interpreted show on Sept.27 and a sensory-sensitive performance on Oct. 4

Learn more

Everett Silvertips vs. Tri-City Americans

Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

The Everett Silvertips face off against the Tri-City Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, bringing fast-paced Western Hockey League action to the home crowd. It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy fast-paced Western Hockey League action in a lively atmosphere.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Here are some local fundraising opportunities to consider.

Halloween Howl: Annual Fundraiser for the Off-Leash Area Edmonds (OLA-E)

Saturday, Oct, 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLA-E) dog park, next to Marina Beach Park

Join the annual Halloween Howl for a fun-filled day of costume contests, games, a silent audtion, and activities for dogs and their humans. This event supports OLA-E’s mission to maintain and enhance the off-leash dog park in Edmonds. Participation is free, but donations are encouraged

Learn more

Love in the Soup! 2025 Fundraiser

Saturday. Oct. 11, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Cascade View room in the Carl Gipson Senior Center in Everett

RSVP to attend

Join Everett Recovery Café for a heartwarming evening celebrating 10 years of community and recovery. Enjoy a variety of soups, live music, and inspiring stories from those whose lives have been touched by the Café’s programs. This event supports the Café’s mission to provide a safe, welcoming space for individuals in recovery. Proceeds help fund meals, support services, and community outreach.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.