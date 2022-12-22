South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23

The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight.

Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.

The volunteer-run shelter will not be accepting walk-ins but offers a shuttle service to and from the facility and will pick individuals up from Lynnwood City Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church and the Value Village sign on Highway 99.

On Thursday night, the shuttle will be at Lynnwood City Hall at 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church at 7:05 p.m. and the Value Village sign on Highway 99 at 7:25 p.m.

Pick-up times are strict and the shuttle will not wait long before moving on, so be sure to arrive at the pick-up locations on time.