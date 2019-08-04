South Snohomish County Old Settlers Picnic set for Aug. 11 at Edmonds City Park

Whether you actually have old-time roots in South Snohomish County or you have become an old settler in your heart, everyone is welcome to the 120th annual South Snohomish County Old Settlers Picnic Aug. 11 at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kitchen #2 at City Park. You’re advised to bring your lunch — coffee, tea, water and other “fix’ins” will be provided.

Bring your family, or have a class or family reunion. Young ones can enjoy some safe fun at the Hazel Miller Spray Park. The City of Edmonds Concerts in the Park series will feature Gasango West African Music & Dance at 3 p.m. — so come for a picnic and stay for the music.

The picnic is sponsored by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society & Museum.

Reunion alumni can contact Chris Deiner-Karr at [email protected], and a table will be reserved for you.

According to local historian Betty Lou Gaeng, the first gathering of the old settlers took place in Cedar Valley (now a part of Lynnwood) at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Burleson on the first Thursday of August 1899, to celebrate the 34 birthday of Mrs. Burleson, the former Della Bartholomew. Everyone who attended had such a good time; it was decided to gather each year to celebrate living in South Snohomish County.

This tradition had been held at Martha Lake and then at Hall Lake, but when the Eisen’s family resort at Hall Lake was sold in 1944, Edmonds City Park became home for the picnic in 1945.