South Snohomish County’s only hygiene center needs help. Can you chip in?

The Jean Kim Foundation needs help raising $500,000 by the end of the year to purchase the building its hygiene center sits on.

An anonymous donor has committed $2 million to purchase the building at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, according to a news release from the Hazel Miller Foundation. The total purchase price is $2.5 million.

“I’ve been humbled by the support of community partners, volunteers and faith communities, and I’m in awe of the resiliency of our unhoused guests who face multiple barriers,” Jean Kim Foundation Executive Director Sandra Mears said in the news release.

The Hazel Miller Foundation has contributed $50,000 toward the $500,000 goal and hopes others will help fill the gap.

“The Jean Kim Foundation plays an essential role in South Snohomish County, offering dignity, support and hope to those who need it most,” Hazel Miller Foundation Board Chair Shannon Burley said in the news release.

The My Neighborhood News Group reported earlier this month that the Jean Kim Foundation wanted to find a host site for the hygiene center because the property owner had planned to sell the land the center sits on.

The property owner has allowed the Jean Kim Foundation to use the building rent free for the past five years. Before the space turned into the hygiene center, it used to be an emissions testing facility.

From April 2020 to September 2025, the hygiene center has provided 51,543 showers to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. The center also expects to serve more than 13,100 hot meals by the end of the year.

The hygiene center sees about 50 guests per day. The guests have access to clothing, essential needs and case management services. The next closest facilities that offer similar services are in Everett or Seattle.

The Jean Kim Foundation accepts donations online here. Those who want to donate can also contact Mears via email at sandra.mears@jeankimfoundation.org or by phone at 564-202-7452.

“A shower, hot meal, clothing and access to services lead to transformation and an increased sense of self. No gift is too small as we work together to secure the future of the Hygiene Center,” Mears said in the news release.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.