Southbound I-5 overnight lane closures scheduled Friday, Nov. 15, in north Seattle

The two left lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in north Seattle will close from 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The lane reduction will be from north of State Route 523 (Northeast 145th Street) to south of Northeast 130th Street.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair an overhead sign during the lane reduction.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.