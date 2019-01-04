Special events, classes at local libraries in January

As the winter chill is upon us, consider warming up at a South Snohomish County library this month. In addition to regularly-scheduled activities, Sno-Isle Libraries is offering a number of special events and classes for all ages at their library branches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace this month.

Brier Library, 23303 Brier Road

Tech Pros – Preventing and Responding to Identity Theft

Saturday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Learn how to protect yourself or what to do if it happens to you. Presented by Kimi Nolte, Lead Victim Services Coordinator, Victim Support Services. Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/events?l=Brier%20Library&r=thismonth.

Attracting Birds to Your Backyard

Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.

Learn how to attract and care for birds in your yard through plant selection, gardening practices and use of water features. Presented by Neil Zimmerman, Seattle Audubon Outreach Chair and Master Birder

Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

Music at the Library: Naeim Rahmani

Thursday, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Award-winning classical guitarist Naeim Rahmani

‘Tween STEAM – 3A Printer Pens

Saturday, Jan. 19; 2-3 p.m.

Use a 3A printer pen to draw with plastic. The user controls the pen with their hand instead of a computer and creates using the same plastic that 3A printers use. It’s like a glue gun, but way more fun. For ages 8-12.

Exploring STEM Careers – Civil Engineering: Bridges

Sunday, Jan. 20, 2-3 p.m.

Learn about the work of civil engineers and how bridges are built. Attendees will also have the chance to construct their own bridge and put it to the test. For grades 1-5. Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/events?l=Edmonds%20Library&r=thismonth.

Lynnwood Library, 19200-44th Ave. W.

STEAM: Snap Circuits

Monday, Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m.

Get hands-on experience snapping together interesting projects like sound-activated alarms, flashing lights, fans and more. For ages 8 and up. Registration is required at sno-isle.libnet.info/events?l=Lynnwood%20Library&r=thismonth.

Creating Papier-Mache Animals

Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 15 and 17

Join artist Maria Casey as she guides participants through the process of making their very own papier-mache animal. Attendees must attend both sessions to complete their project. Free tickets to the event will be distributed 30 minutes before the program begins. For ages 5 and up.

Hanji Korean Paper Art Class

Saturday, Jan. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Learn the ancient Korean art form Hanji. For adults and children ages 7 and up.

Registration is required at sno-isle.libnet.info/events?l=Lynnwood%20Library&r=thismonth.

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300-58th Ave. W.

Russian Children’s Theater

Sunday, Jan. 6, 3-4:30 p.m.

The Russian Children’s Theater production of The Snow Queen, a story about the strength and endurance of childhood friendship. Production is entirely in Russian. For ages 5 and up.

STEAM Saturday: Leap Into Science! Balance

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m

Explore the science of balance through hands-on activities and children’s books. For families of all ages

For a listing of all classes and events at Sno-Isle Libraries, click www.sno-isle.org/events.