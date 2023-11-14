Sponsor spotlight: 2024 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is over on Dec. 7 — don’t delay!

Medicare information is saturating the media, resources for the ABCs of Medicare or the pros and cons between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare are everywhere. I believe the challenge with anything as a consumer today is trusting your source. The facts about Medicare are the facts. My role as an independent insurance agent is to empower you with them, not create fear.

I want to address a topic that I rarely see discussed. How is an independent insurance agent like me compensated for my work? This is frequently one of the first questions I am asked, “How much do you charge for your services?” When I say I do not charge a fee for my consulting and education, it is complimentary. People are shocked and relieved. The question remains, how do I make a living?

If I earn your trust and business by educating you and helping you navigate your decisions, when we enroll you on a plan with a private insurance carrier, they compensate me with a commission for your enrollment. That compensation has no impact on raising your premium for your plan. I’ve read articles recently that have shared the difference in compensation between Medicare Advantage, Medigap and a Prescription Drug Plan. The articles have made it clear that the initial compensation when enrolling in Medicare Advantage is considerably more than enrolling in Original Medicare with a Medigap and Drug Plan. This is indeed a fact; however, I can tell you that after that first year the compensation is nearly the same going forward. This business is a relationship business. If I am not doing what is right for my clients, they will find someone else to work with and my compensation goes away. My point being that if you find yourself a trusted independent agent, that has their motives for your enrollment being all about you and your best interest it is a winning scenario for both of us. End of story.

My career is based on the foundation of helping people help themselves and doing the right thing for the right reason, ALWAYS. Earning your business is not a transaction, it is the beginning of a long-term relationship. My dad would always say to me, “If you take care of others, you’ll always be taken care of.” It has never failed. Give me a call today so I can help you!

Disclaimer: Not affiliated with or endorsed by the Federal Medicare program or the government. Calling the number listed above will connect you to a licensed insurance agent. There is no obligation to enroll in anything. I do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently I represent 9 organizations which offer 56 products in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-MEDICARE, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.