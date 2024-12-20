Sponsor spotlight: 20th anniversary Professional Dance Show Night Dec. 22 in Everett

20th Anniversary Professional Dance Show Night

Dec. 22, 6-8 p.m.

2931 Bond St., Everett, WA 98201

Over the last 20 years, the Dorothy Jayne Studio has done more than just advance the art of dance within the studio itself. It has become the heart of dance within our community.

– The Dorothy Jayne Studio provided dancers for “The Christmas Spectacular” that arose from the 9/11 Attack on America and extended from 2001 to 2020.

– The Studio produced a special evening of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2007 supported by many community leaders like Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson, Snohomish County Executive Aaron Reardon and City Councilman Mark Olson.

– Dorothy Jayne Studio provided dancers Erik and Rickie to “Cut Rug” on the Oprah Winfrey Show Stage in 2008.

– The Dorothy Jayne Studio created dance programs that “Turned Gym Into Ballroom” and furthered the performing Arts at the Everett High School, Evergreen Middle, North Middle and Lowell Elementary School that helped contribute to a wellness program in the schools in 2015.

– The Dorothy Jayne Studio contributed to the support of special needs children.

– The Dorothy Jayne Studio has worked closely with Make-A-Wish of Washington and Alaska.

– The Dorothy Jayne Studio has been supportive to the Children’s Museum and YMCA.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.