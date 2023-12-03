Sponsor spotlight: 5 ways to make your home cozy this winter

The winter months can be a great time to tackle home improvement projects. As the weather turns cooler, you may look for ways to make your home cozier and more inviting. And with the holidays approaching, now is the time to make any improvements so gatherings at your home can be safe and comfortable for your guests.

Planning is vital to keeping your home in shape during winter and all other seasons too. Whether you have a small or more significant project in mind, even when adding insulation or upgrading your heating system, you'll need time to interview several professionals.

If you’re ready to make your home comfortable this winter, consider the following home improvements.

1. Add insulation. Insulation helps to keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. If your home is not well-insulated, you’re likely wasting money on your energy bills. Adding insulation to your attic, walls, and floors is a relatively inexpensive way to improve your home’s energy efficiency.

2. Seal air leaks. Air leaks can also contribute to high energy bills. Take some time to inspect your home for air leaks around windows, doors, and electrical outlets. You can seal air leaks with caulk, weatherstripping, or foam sealant.

3. Upgrade your heating system. If your heating system is old and inefficient, it’s time to consider upgrading. There are many energy-efficient heating systems available on the market today. Upgrading your heating system can save you money on your energy bills and make your home more comfortable in the winter.

4. Install a fireplace. A fireplace can be a great way to add warmth and ambiance to your home in the winter. If you don’t have a fireplace, consider installing one. Many types of fireplaces are available, so you can choose one that fits your needs and budget.

5. Update your lighting. Soft, warm lighting can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in your home. If your current lighting is outdated or harsh, consider updating it. There are many different types of lamps and light fixtures available, so you can choose ones that match your décor and create the desired ambiance.

When working on home improvement projects, it's important to be safe by using the tools as instructed and wearing safety gear. And if you're not comfortable doing the work yourself, hire a qualified contractor.

Have a safe and happy holidays!

— By Joseph Irons, Master Graduate Remodeler and General Manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.