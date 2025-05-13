Sponsor spotlight: A look at Alkaline Hydrolysis, or Water Cremation

Today, along with the traditional offerings of Funerals/Celebration of Life, Cremation and Cemetery, at Beck’s we also offer Alkaline Hydrolysis.

Alkaline Hydrolysis, also known as Water Cremation or Aquamation, is a method of human remains reduction that uses water with an alkaline solution, usually potassium hydroxide, along with heat and pressure to accelerate the breakdown of tissues. When completed this leaves behind the sterile bones that are processed into a fine powder. This form of cremation consumes less energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases than flame-based cremation, and it uses significantly less fuel for an overall lower carbon footprint. What will we think of next?

