Sponsor spotlight: A special treat from Scotty’s Food Truck this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters

Chef Scotty and his team will be at their usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this week, and are featuring a special treat: Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters.
Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available. Or try the Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a steaming hot Clam Chowder Bread Bowl.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
