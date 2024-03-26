Sponsor spotlight: A successful ICHS Lunar New Year 5k Charity Run/Walk

On Feb. 25, a windy Sunday morning, hundreds of individuals and families came to Shoreline to support International Community Health Services (ICHS) and access to health care programs. This year, over 500 walkers and runners participating both in-person and virtually made this ICHS’ biggest Lunar New Year 5K Benefit ever.

Virtually, participants from Anacortes to Urbana, Illinois — and even from as far as Bulgaria — joined the celebration as well.

“With the tremendous support received from sponsors and participants, ICHS secured thousands of dollars for people in need of receiving comprehensive healthcare services,” said Christine Consolacion, Foundation Manager, “including primary care, behavioral health treatment, vision, and dental care at no cost.”

From the performance by the International Lion Dance Team, to the volunteers cheering along the trail, the event was filled with high spirits celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

“We would like to thank the 50 volunteers that showed up to support the event,” said Angel Chi, Foundation Development Coordinator and 5K event lead, “and the wonderful staff of our partners Aurora Rents and City of Shoreline City Hall that made this event possible.

