Sponsor spotlight: Addressing the myths of custom suits

Today I wanted to address a pretty common misconception that I keep seeing online — namely that custom suits are inaccessible.

The most common objections that pop up repeatedly are:

Custom suits are too expensive.

Buying a custom suit is too difficult.

The process of buying a custom suit is too intimidating.

Now I don’t really agree with any of those points. Our shop works with Sartoro, they’ve done a good job of addressing all three of these objections:

Myth: Custom Suits are Too Expensive.

Reality: The reality of buying a custom suit from an old-school bricks and mortar shop is that you aren’t just paying for a suit. You’re also paying for the shop itself, the interior decorating of the shop, and the time of the tailor in the shop — who has to measure you by hand, go through a swatchbook, look at materials and so on…

It ends up becoming a very costly operation – all of which distracts from the only thing you want to do – buy a suit!

Working with us, you can pick and design your Sartoro suit online, get your measurements digitally using their Ai-driven process, and then place your order with Sartoro’s tailors.

By cutting out all of the overhead, you get custom suits at a competitive pricepoint.

Myth: Buying a custom suit is too difficult

Reality: There are really two main difficult areas when buying a custom suit:

1. Your measurements

2. Customizing the suit itself.

With an off-the-rack purchase, which is what most of us have traditionally bought, you don’t have any of those concerns — you just pick something you sort’ve like and hope it fits.

But the question remains — how do we make the process easier?

Well, for sizing, Sartoro’s sizing tool allows you to get fitted (with ~97% accuracy) in just 90 seconds – and those measurements will be saved for life on the website.

Then for customisation, the website allows you to customize everything and see the changes in realtime on a 3D model — you can pick and choose every little detail, and see a mockup of how it will look. Simple.

Myth: The process of buying a custom suit is too intimidating.

Reality: We get it — the idea of walking into an old-school tailor and trying to figure out what custom suit you want is incredibly intimidating.

Trying to figure out what kind of lapel you want, or color or even just how many buttons you want on the jacket isn’t made any easier by being in a high-pressure environment like that – not to mention the awkward process of being measured by hand.

Sartoro has made the process effortless.

As we’ve mentioned previously, you can get your sizing done in 90 seconds using their Ai-driven sizing tool, then you can use the Santoro website to customize every part of your suit from the fit down to the stitching. They’ll craft it for you and send it to you in just three weeks.

Everything is taken care of, and you can take all the time in the world to make your suit absolutely perfect — for you.

And to top it off, you’re covered by Sartoro’s free remake guarantee – if it doesn’t fit properly, they’ll remake it for you for free, or if you prefer, they’ll cover the cost of your local tailor making the fixes for you.

Zero-risk.

