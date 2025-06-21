Sponsor spotlight: AI For Everyone returns to Edmonds College June 28 

Edmonds College will host its third annual AI For Everyone Day on Saturday, June 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The free AI Community Connections Speaker Series event will be held on campus at Hazel Miller Hall, 20020 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and is open to the public.
“Our goal at Edmonds College is to ensure AI is accessible to all members of our community, no matter their background,” stated Dr. Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM. “The ‘AI for Everyone’ event is meticulously crafted to demystify artificial intelligence and equip community members with insights, information, and the tools needed to understand the transformative potential of AI now and in the future.”
The event will include:
The event is FREE for all community members. No pre-registration is necessary. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Check-in is between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Parking is available in lots A, B, C, E, and F.
Workshops:
Description: Can you tell what’s real and what’s fake online? Join us for an eye-opening workshop where you’ll learn how artificial intelligence is used to create convincing fake images, audio, and videos—known as deepfakes. Discover how these technologies work, see real examples, and pick up practical tips for spotting fakes and staying informed in the digital age. Perfect for all ages and backgrounds—no tech experience required!
Activities:
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Code a Bot: Human Command Center: Ever wanted to control a robot? Now’s your chance! Step into the Robot Command Arena and experience the thrill of guiding real robots! Use simple commands to navigate robots through obstacle courses and see how your instructions bring automation to life. Discover how coding leads to smarter robots and get a taste of the future of AI—all in a fun, hands-on environment open to everyone (no experience required).
AI for Everyone: Drop in to the AI Sandbox: Curious about artificial intelligence? Drop in and experience the AI Sandbox, where you can practice using popular AI tools at your own pace. No registration or experience required—just bring your curiosity and explore how AI can be useful in everyday life.
Additionally, Learn about AI-related courses, programs, and clubs at Edmonds:
