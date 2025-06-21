Sponsor spotlight: AI For Everyone returns to Edmonds College June 28 

Edmonds College will host its third annual AI For Everyone Day on Saturday, June 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The free AI Community Connections Speaker Series event will be held on campus at Hazel Miller Hall, 20020 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and is open to the public.

“Our goal at Edmonds College is to ensure AI is accessible to all members of our community, no matter their background,” stated Dr. Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM. “The ‘AI for Everyone’ event is meticulously crafted to demystify artificial intelligence and equip community members with insights, information, and the tools needed to understand the transformative potential of AI now and in the future.”

The theme of the event is “Applications and Opportunities in Our Community,” focusing on increasing awareness of everyday AI applications and emerging opportunities for community members to harness the power of AI in their lives.

The event will include:

– Interactive workshops: Engage in hands-on activities and discussions that showcase AI applications in everyday life. See workshop descriptions below.

– Expert talks: Learn from passionate AI enthusiasts and Edmonds College faculty about the exciting possibilities and ethical considerations of AI.

– AI labs: Practice using common AI tools and apps with facilitators who can answer your questions. No AI experience is needed! See the activity descriptions below.

– Q&A session: Get your burning AI questions answered by experienced educators.

– Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded community members, students, and professionals passionate about AI.

The event is FREE for all community members. No pre-registration is necessary. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Check-in is between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Parking is available in lots A, B, C, E, and F.

Workshops:

10:15 – 11 a.m.:

AI for Everyone: Essential Skills to Work Smarter, Not Harder

Description: Discover how artificial intelligence can help you work smarter, not harder! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll explore easy-to-use AI tools and practical tips to enhance your productivity—whether at home, at work, or in your community. Come ready to learn, share, and leave with useful tips you can use right away (no technical background required).

11:15 a.m. – Noon:

AI and Us: Keeping our Moral Skills Sharp in a High-Tech World

Description: As we increasingly rely on AI, do we risk losing essential skills? Do we risk losing important moral skills? This session invites you to consider how technology might affect our ability to make ethical choices. Together, we’ll discuss the risks and rewards of AI and brainstorm ways to keep our moral compass strong as technology evolves.

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.:

Spot the Fake: Understanding Deepfakes and AI-Generated Media

Description: Can you tell what’s real and what’s fake online? Join us for an eye-opening workshop where you’ll learn how artificial intelligence is used to create convincing fake images, audio, and videos—known as deepfakes. Discover how these technologies work, see real examples, and pick up practical tips for spotting fakes and staying informed in the digital age. Perfect for all ages and backgrounds—no tech experience required! Activities:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Code a Bot: Human Command Center: Ever wanted to control a robot? Now’s your chance! Step into the Robot Command Arena and experience the thrill of guiding real robots! Use simple commands to navigate robots through obstacle courses and see how your instructions bring automation to life. Discover how coding leads to smarter robots and get a taste of the future of AI—all in a fun, hands-on environment open to everyone (no experience required).

AI for Everyone: Drop in to the AI Sandbox: Curious about artificial intelligence? Drop in and experience the AI Sandbox, where you can practice using popular AI tools at your own pace. No registration or experience required—just bring your curiosity and explore how AI can be useful in everyday life.

Additionally, Learn about AI-related courses, programs, and clubs at Edmonds:

– Degrees: Artificial Intelligence Bachelor of Science (4-Year Degree)

– Courses: AI For Everyone, AI and Ethics, AI and Manufacturing, Robotics and Manufacturing

– Clubs: Rocketry club, Drone club, Rover club