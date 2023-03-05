Sponsor spotlight: Applications now open for free ramps aimed at helping those struggling with mobility

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility.

Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more than 500 ramps to give people the freedom of movement throughout King and Snohomish counties.

Applications are due June 30 and MBAKS and its members will be building ramps through July. Apply here.

As a reminder, Irons Brothers Construction and its volunteers have been building ramps since 2005 and are looking forward to building one this year for another neighbor in need.

Here is more information about the Rampathon Program and Irons Brothers Construction’s 2022 ramp build and recipient.

Shoreline’s favorite remodeler builds a family freedom

(Shoreline WA, May 21, 2022) – Ramp Captain Joseph Irons, President of Irons Brothers Construction, and his team of employees and skilled volunteers are building their 16th free wheelchair access-ramp for a local Echo Lake resident. Joseph and his team began their work earlier this week by excavating, forming and pouring a 40-foot linear concrete walkway. Today, May 21, 2022, the team of volunteers returns to build the platform landing, door transition, and railings onto the home and ramp walkway. This philanthropic project is a part of the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program.

This year’s ramp recipient Laurel has contracted a rare disease that has left her unable to walk. She cannot work currently and has returned home to live with her mother, Mary who is on a fixed retirement income. They cannot afford the cost of building a ramp on their own and are so grateful for this project. With a wheel-chair ramp, Laurel will be able to easily enter and exit her Mother’s home for the many appointments and therapy sessions she needs to fully recover.

The home’s doorway leads to 2 sets of 4 steps which are obstacles to enter and exit, and in an emergency. The Irons Brothers Construction team designed a wheelchair ramp installation with their skills and expertise that will help this homeowner, her elderly mother, and the visiting nurse services to come and go from the house.

“Since our first Rampathon build in Shoreline, May 2006, we have helped numerous other companies design and build ramps to make this program successful. Including being past Chair of the MBA’s Rampathon committee,” says Irons. “With in-person assistance being negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, we are honored to use our building skills to help others.” Joseph Irons, 2022 President of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

The new wheelchair ramp will be built from her doorway out to the parking in front of her home. This will create safe access to her front yard, the new concrete walkway, and the car. This project will be constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing materials. We are so glad that our craftsman and volunteers are helping to change this local resident’s daily life.

The recipient is so thankful, joyful and appreciative of the work that Irons Brothers Construction is doing on her behalf. With this new access, she is looking forward to enjoying her improved way of life.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Laurel — along with many other families throughout King and Snohomish Counties — will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon Event. The ramp site construction involves about 15 volunteers, including Irons Brothers Construction’s staff, Risk Insurance Services’ staff, Three Guys Concrete, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, Dunn Lumber, and their colleagues, friends, and family. Irons Brothers Construction maintains the highest commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the local community. At the end of the day, the reward is when Laurel can safely use her walkway – ramp to be outdoors.

The year 2022 marks the 29th anniversary of the annual Rampathon event. Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps to members of our King and Snohomish County communities. This year, Irons Brothers Construction, based in Shoreline, will participate in its 18th Rampathon. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient. We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have. Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share.

Joseph and Melissa Irons, along with an army of staff and volunteers are passionate about helping others in their community. With almost 2 decades of involvement in Rampathon®, as well as other events sponsored by the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction is a wonderful example of dedicated builders giving back to the neighborhoods they serve. “We are proud to provide caring & craftmanship to families in need.” Says, Melissa Irons, Chair of the Master Builders Association’s Remodeler’s Council.

To learn more about Rampathon, visit www.rampathon.org