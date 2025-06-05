Sponsor spotlight: Art, ice cream and robots? I’m going to the Edmonds Arts Festival!

Told by a (Very Excited) Precocious Kid

Hi everyone!

You might’ve heard that the Edmonds Arts Festival is coming up on Father’s Day weekend (June 13–15), and sure, it’s got amazing art and lots of cool stuff for adults. But I’m here to tell you — kids like me are going to have just as much fun (maybe even more… just saying).

So if you’ve got a kid, are a kid, or just want to see what all the excitement is about, here’s what’s coming our way:

Art, Art Everywhere!

The Festival field is going to look like a kind of like a tiny town, but instead of houses, they’re full of art. Pottery, paintings, jewelry, metal animals, and even some things I don’t have names for yet. You can look, ask questions, and even take something home. I’ll probably say “Whoa” a lot. Then I’ll drag my grown-ups into the Galleries to look at the super pro-level art (and maybe whisper “I could totally paint that” just to sound cool).

Snacks? Yes, Please.

Before (or after or during) the art, you can grab some seriously good food. There’ll be things like strawberry shortcake, kettle corn, funnel cakes, donuts, hot dogs, and two big reasons to bring your appetite: two different ice cream booths (on the Field and on Edmonds Arts Plaza). I plan on trying both. For science.

Stories, Songs & Wiggles

On Friday morning at 10 a.m., Kat from the Edmonds Library will read us stories (maybe about dragons or talking turtles – fingers crossed). After that, there’ll be music and dancing (yes, even for kids), and a playground nearby for when you need to climb something or just get the wiggles out.

Student Art = Kid Superstars

Inside the Frances Anderson Center, there’ll be thousands of pieces of student art on display! That’s like a zillion crayons worth of creativity. You might even find your own masterpiece hanging up (or your best friend’s or your cousin’s). It’s part of what makes this Festival so awesome — real kid art from 32 schools, plus homeschoolers from the Edmonds School District.

Kids Create – Now Indoors, and Even Better

The best part? Kids Create is moving inside to Room 112, so we won’t have cold hands this year. This space is made just for us — a chance to build, make, explore and try new things. Every day there’ll be different art stations, led by local artists Vicki Adams and Michele McGraw. We’ll get to:

– Take apart old machines and build something new

– Make our own “EAFling Junk Bots” out of blocks and bits

– Try cool techniques like Acrylic Marble Roll

– Use maps and interesting paper to make collages

– Create Festival Crowns or fun shapes

– And more projects you probably haven’t even heard of yet

You don’t have to be a “good artist” — you just have to be willing to try stuff and get creative. Oh, and your parent or guardian needs to stick around and create with you – no unattended children, please.

Why It Matters

The Edmonds Arts Festival has been happening since 1958, and it’s not just about having fun (though there’s lots of that). It also helps raise money for art scholarships, public art, and community projects through the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. So when you come to the Festival, you’re helping support art for everyone — including kids like me.

Here’s What You Need to Know

This year, Edmonds Arts Festival runs June 13-15, 2025 (Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Check out all the fun stuff (and maybe plan your snack strategy) at edmondsartsfestival.com

So yeah — the Edmonds Arts Festival is going to be a weekend full of art, food, music and a whole lot of hands-on fun. I’ll be there (probably with strawberry on my face and a robot in my backpack). Hope to see you too!

— Signed, A Very Excited (and Slightly Kettle-Corn-Craving) Festival Kid