Sponsor spotlight: Artist Susan Swapp featured in June exhibit at Gallery North

Gallery North’s Featured Exhibit for the month of June 2024 is “From Sea – To See,” a show by member artist Susan Swapp.

Susan grew up in the spectacular Northwest and learned to enjoy and appreciate the nature and wildlife of the area. She explored the mountain ridges, area rivers and lakes, and the varied beaches and shorelines throughout her life. After traveling the world with her career Navy husband, she returned to the Northwest to live.

Sue has worked in the fields of banking, the Department of Defense school system and for the last 20 years of her career, in the veterinary field. During these years, Sue was able to study art and develop her technique. She has participated in many festival shows and non-juried exhibits and been a member of numerous area art organizations. Sue has been accepted into many juried shows, specializing in specific mediums or featuring wildlife and nature. Her work is included in a limited edition book, Artist of the West, 2nd Edition.

Sue is a Signature member of the Northwest Pastel Society.She currently has work in The Gallery of Ocean Shores in Ocean Shores and in Gallery North in Edmonds.

Artist Statement

I prefer to incorporate fine detail in my realistic images using artistic license to enhance what nature offers. I continue to explore new techniques through area workshops presented by artists whose work I admire.

My work is found in galleries and private homes in Europe, throughout the United States and in Canada. I do not currently have a website but my work can be seen on the gallery websites as well as in the galleries.

This show presents my love of nature and all that nature offers. Water is so important to life and presents itself in a great variety of patterns and colors which challenges the artist to represent it to the viewer. There are so many species that live in or near waterways and can see all the glory around them. I like to try to capture a moment in their lives. I try to imagine what their thoughts might be. I invite the viewer to do the same.

This show will be presented from June 2 through June 30. A reception with the artist will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Gallery North. Susan will also be at the Third Thursday Art Walk on June 20 from 5-8 p.m.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years and continues to follow its mission to promote and sell art in the heart of beautiful downtowm Edmonds. The gallery is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week . For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.