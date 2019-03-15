Sponsor spotlight: Attorney Peggy Sanders now licensed in Arizona

Sanders Law Group announced that Managing Attorney Peggy Sanders has passed the Arizona bar and is now licensed to practice law in the State of Arizona.

Peggy Sanders took this major step in order to better serve clients who have dealings in Arizona, particularly if they have property there.

Some of the legal areas where Sanders Law Group can now help clients include:

– Estate Planning, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives.

– Probate and Ancillary Probate

– Long Term Care Planning, including Medicaid applications.

– VA benefits.

– Proof of Authority, preparation, filling and recording.

Sanders Law Group is focused on Elder Law and Estate Planning, and is located in downtown Edmonds.