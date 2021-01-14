Sponsor spotlight: AXIS Pharmacy Northwest Honors Dr. Victoria Wang of VCA Crown Hill Animal Hospital as ‘Vet of the Month’ for January 2021

AXIS Pharmacy Northwest is proud to announce that Dr. Victoria Wang of VCA Crown Hill Animal Hospital in Seattle, Washington has been named “Vet of the Month” for January 2021.

Dr. Wang was nominated for “Vet of the Month” by one of her loyal patients, who wrote: “Dr. Wang is incredibly compassionate, offering a range of treatment options and always making sure I know the next steps needed in my pet’s treatments. She is so gentle and caring!”

Hailing from the San Francisco Bay area, Dr. Wang graduated with honors in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley. She has a veterinary degree from the University of California, Davis, where she tracked in small animal medicine. Prior to her studies in veterinary medicine, she studied abroad in Costa Rica and volunteered at the Oakland Zoo.

In this interview, Dr. Wang shared a little bit about the team’s diversity at VCA Crown Hill, the animal that inspired her to become a veterinarian, and one thing you should not feed to your dog.

Tell us a little about VCA Crown Hill Animal Hospital.

Crown Hill Animal Hospital was founded in the 1970s and became a part of the VCA family in the 1990s. We are an AAHA accredited small animal hospital that specializes in dogs and cats.

What makes your veterinary clinic special/unique?

I may be biased, but I think we have the most amazing veterinary team. On the surface, our staff has a diverse range of former training, including honeybee keeper, lion/tiger trainer, barista, art gallery manager, and journalist. At our core, we are strong, intelligent, and hardworking individuals who share a common goal of helping and healing animals. We support each other, laugh with each other, and work well together with the shared goal of treating every pet like our own.

When did you decide you wanted to become a veterinarian?

When I was about six years old, a dove landed in our garden with an injured wing. It was so frail that my mom was able to catch it and lather Chinese herbs on its wing day after day until it was finally able to fly again. For months after, the dove would fly to our garden as if nothing ever happened. For years, I remained in awe that I could dedicate my life to helping and healing animals. (Note: Please bring injured wildlife to PAWS.)

What is your most rewarding moment/experience as a veterinarian thus far?

It’s hard to pick just one. I enjoy the instantaneous “rockstar” moments where I have drained fluid from a dog’s chest or catheterized a male cat that can no longer urinate. But I think the most rewarding aspect of my job is building lasting relationships with pet owners and working together to keep their pet healthy and happy throughout every stage of its life.

For you, what is the most difficult or challenging aspect of being a veterinarian?

Having to tell a client that we’ve exhausted all our options for their terminally ill pet.

In what ways has veterinary medicine changed the most during the last 5-10 years?

We have made considerable advances in veterinary dentistry. Before veterinary school, I remember it was uncommon to take dental x-rays, access dental occlusion, or recommend extractions. As veterinarians, we have become much better about recognizing and addressing dental disease, which has greatly improved our pets’ lives.

What is your most radical prediction for the future of veterinary medicine?

So many of us wear smartwatches that track our movement, heart function, oxygen saturation, and so on. Twenty years from now, I’m willing to bet that most of our pets will wear smart collars to track health parameters ranging from heart function to caloric intake that will help us improve the lives of pets. If anyone wants in on this idea, you know where to find me!

What is something that consistently surprises pet owners?

Bones are bad! My general rule of thumb is if you can’t indent something with your fingernail, then it’s too hard, and your pup can break his tooth chewing on it. So this means bones, Nylabones, and bully sticks are not recommended.

Which charities or organizations are you most passionate about?

Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS), SeaLegacy, Black Lives Matter

Outside of veterinary medicine, what are your hobbies and interests?

Hiking with my dogs, taking photos of my dogs, running with my dog (only one dog because the other doesn’t like running!), tennis, badminton, and baking.

Congratulations again to Dr. Wang on being nominated as our “Vet of the Month”. We thank you for the vital and important work that you and your team at VCA Crown Hill Animal Hospital do for our furry best friends and we wish you all the very best!

Where can we find VCA Crown Hill Animal Hospital online and on social media?

You can follow our Instagram @vcacrownhill or check out our website at vcacrownhill.com.

