Sponsor spotlight: Bindi Yoga offering free classes Jan. 1

All day long, Bindi will offer special prices on class passes, memberships and retail items. Refreshments and prizes will be awarded during all classes on Jan. 1. If you can’t make it into the studio and want to purchase class passes, you can do that online or by calling the studio at 425-771-4688.

Jan 1 specials:

Class passes are 50 percent off and never expire.

Receive one month unlimited for $80. Buy as many as you want.

Add a family member onto your unlimited plan for only $55/month.

Discounts on retail including YogiToes.

Reservations are highly recommended. Attendees are asked to sign up for one class on this special day so that everyone has an opportunity to take a class.

New Year’s Day Class Schedule:

11 AM : Hot Power Vinyasa & Aerial Yoga

To reserve your free class on New Year’s Day, click here