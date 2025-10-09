Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Sink your teeth into a taste of the sea with Scotty’s mouthwatering Blackened Salmon Burger.
- Perfectly seasoned seared salmon filet
- Topped with creamy Caesar slaw for a delightful crunch
- Served with a side of crispy golden french fries
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 9-11.
On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more!
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.