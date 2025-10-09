Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Sink your teeth into a taste of the sea with Scotty’s mouthwatering Blackened Salmon Burger.

Perfectly seasoned seared salmon filet

Topped with creamy Caesar slaw for a delightful crunch

Served with a side of crispy golden french fries

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 9-11.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more!

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.