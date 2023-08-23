Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Blackened Salmon Burger. It features fresh blackened sockeye salmon on a ciabatta bun with pineapple salsa, chipotle sauce and wild greens served with fries
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
Calvary Church parking lot
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
