Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Elevate your burger game with the Blackened Salmon Burger, this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck. It’s a culinary masterpiece that redefines what a burger can be.
– Juicy, blackened salmon filet
– Tangy, spicy Caesar coleslaw topping
– Soft, buttery brioche bun
– Golden, crispy French fries
– Scotty’s creamy, zesty tartar sauce
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church parking lot, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 24-26.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
