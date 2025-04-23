Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Elevate your burger game with the Blackened Salmon Burger, this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck. It’s a culinary masterpiece that redefines what a burger can be.

– Juicy, blackened salmon filet

– Tangy, spicy Caesar coleslaw topping

– Soft, buttery brioche bun

– Golden, crispy French fries

– Scotty’s creamy, zesty tartar sauce

Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church parking lot, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 24-26.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.