Sponsor spotlight: Breathing life into local art — the estate sale way

The city of Edmonds is undoubtedly a huge hub for all things art. Just a 10-minute walk downtown immerses folks in an array of creativity. With Edmonds being Washington’s first Certified Creative District, our team at Ginny’s Girls Estate Services takes great pride in being a part of this iconic community.

Of the many benefits to consumers who frequent local estate sales, discovering local art at bargain prices is at the top of the list. Take a peek at the works of a couple Pacific Northwest artists whom we will have the pleasure of featuring during our upcoming sales.

A wide variety of H. Yaphe oil paintings will be available during our sale on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. Please use the link below for details.

www.estatesales.net/WA/Edmonds/98020/3761655

Our team will be featuring a selection of late Virginia Paquette’s works on Saturda, Aug. 26 in Bellevue. Please use the link below for further details.

www.estatesales.net/WA/Bellevue/98008/3761667

Bringing new life into the world one item at a time is not only so much fun, but fundamentally improves our community. Just as well, art is an essential part of the glue that keeps communities thriving. Cheers to Edmonds!

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

206-979-9030

