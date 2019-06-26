Sponsor spotlight: Build a birdhouse with Irons Brothers at Shoreline Arts Festival June 29-30

Irons Brothers Construction will be at the Shoreline Arts Festival this weekend, where the company’s carpenters and team members will be building birdhouses with kids at the Shoreline Arts Festival.

Bring the kids to the Irons Brothers booth and they’ll provide the materials, tools and a skilled carpenter to help build your own birdhouse (while supplies last).

The festival will be on the grounds of Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline. Hours are 10 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

More information is on the Irons Brothers Construction website at www.ironsbc.com/calendar-of-events.