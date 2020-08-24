Sponsor spotlight: Build a fortress defense for PPP loan forgiveness

More than 70% of small businesses in America now have loan proceeds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help retain employees during the current pandemic. The entire amount of a PPP loan is eligible to be forgiven if the funds are used for qualified expenses. Recent legislation liberalizes the terms of loan forgiveness for funds used for payroll, utilities and rent. It is now based on a 24-week period, not just eight weeks.
But how can you best position your company to fully benefit from PPP loan forgiveness? Here are five tips to help meet the challenge.
- Restore your staff. If possible, restore the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees to previous levels by the safe-harbor due date of Dec. 31 (extended from June 30). Bring back furloughed FTEs as soon as you can. Of course, this should fit into your overall business plan. If an employee does not return, document the refusal. All these actions will help when the forgiveness formula is applied to your loan.
- Pile on payroll costs. Run payroll and other remaining qualified expenses — including mortgage interest, rent and utilities — on the last day of the 24-week period. This will enable your business to maximize the amount of loan forgiveness allowed under the calculation.
- Reward employees. Consider paying out reasonable incentive amounts to maximize the forgiveness of payroll costs. The bonuses can even go to family members like your spouse or children. But remember that you can only count up to $100,000 of wages per person, pro-rated for the covered year, and you must be able to defend these payments as reasonable.
- Use the simplified application form. There are two loan forgiveness forms — the regular form (Form 3508) and a simplified version called Form 3508EZ. Review both forms before deciding which one is right for your situation. For instance, there are fewer calculations on the simplified form with less documentation required. To qualify for the simplified form, you must meet at least one of these requirements:
- You’re self-employed and have no other employees.
- You didn’t reduce employee hours or reduce their wages and salaries by more than 25%.
- You lost business due to health directives relating to COVID-19 and didn’t reduce employee wages and salaries by more than 25%.
- Document everything. Once you receive PPP loan funds, keep supporting documentation on everything related to the loan. Document when you receive the loan, each time you spend part of the loan and accrued interest expense on the loan. Also keep copies of receipts and invoices to document all loan expenditures, including bank account statements— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA
