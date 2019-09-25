Sponsor spotlight: Building the dream — Irons Brothers Construction knows remodeling is personal

Joseph irons has always loved to build. As a child he would build with his family, neighbors, friends, and in 1999, he made his love of building into a career. At 22, he and one of his brothers opened Irons Brothers Construction, which was run from the kitchen of his apartment he shared with his wife, Melissa.

“When I started the company I just did it because it was something I knew how to do, and I enjoyed it. I didn’t know it was going to be my career until a few years after when I really got into it. I started getting an education and trained on how to run a company, which is a lot different than just building,” Joseph explained.

In 2008, Joseph and Melissa moved into an official business space where they are today. The Irons Brothers Construction office is more than just a place of business. It is a meeting space, a showroom, and place where a homeowner’s hopes and dreams come true.

Although founded by the two brothers, Irons Brothers Construction is now led by husband and wife duo Joseph and Melissa. Joseph is the general manager and is playfully referred to as the Director of All Decisions or “DAD,” while Melissa is the Marketing and Operations Manager, or “MOM.” The two extend the feeling of family to their employees, clients, and community around them.

For more than three quarters of company’s existence, Irons Brothers Construction has been a member of GSBA.

“We joined late 2003 and in 2004 was our first big (GSBA) event,” said Joseph. “We were one of the sponsors of the GSBA Wedding Expo, the first ever. It was a great event. We got all excited. We built some wood trellises — big gazebos — out of cedar. We were sort of the talk of the room because the cedar, freshly cut, definitely was a nice aroma for the event.”

In 2010, Irons Brothers became a Bronze Sponsor of the chamber and Melissa Irons remembers how that relationship grew. “One of our core values is community involvement,” said Melissa. “It’s one of our core values to be part of groups that we believe and trust in. Partnering with GSBA, maybe at once, was the start of a professional association membership, but what it began to be was a community that we were involved in.”

Even as a straight couple working in the construction industry, Melissa believes that community connection is not only a matter of good business, but symbolizes much more.

“We believe in equality, and equality for all. So being a part of the chamber is a part of our goals and mission as our business, but also personally.” She adds, “We’ve been a part of the chamber before it’s grown into the size that it has. (When we first joined), it was because our friends and our clients were members. We support them, and so supporting the (community) is what we’re doing. We talk the talk and we walk the walk.”

Over the years, the company has grown and changed the services it provides. Early on, Irons Brothers construction was mostly about building and smaller projects. Now they focus on design and rebuilding services.