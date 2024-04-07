Sponsor spotlight: Cascadia Art Museum sponsoring Community Art Day Sunday, April 14

Community Art Day – Sunday, April 14
Free Admission 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dive into a day of creativity at Cascadia’s Free Community Art Day on Sunday, April 14. Visit Cascadia Art Museum from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for a lineup of engaging activities, including a Sketch Talk & Walk with Gabriel Campanario, performances by Mountlake Terrace High School orchestra musicians, art-making activities and family friendly film screenings.
Free admission all day! Don’t miss out on this celebration of art and culture. Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund.
All Day
Ambassador-led tours of our current exhibitions
Hands-on art-making activities – print making, collaborative painting, origami, imagination station
Scavenger hunt
Art for All (adaptive & inclusive) Showcase by the Foundation for Edmonds School District
Schedule
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sketch Talk & Walk with artist Gabriel Campanario (Seattle Sketcher)
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Origami Seed Cups with teaching artist Mona Fairbanks
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guided tours
11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Collaborative painting with teaching artist Sarah Norsworthy
1-2 p.m. String ensemble performance by Montlake Terrace High School orchestra musicians
2-4 p.m. Guided tours
4-5 p.m. Family-friendly shorts on 16mm film including a demonstration of how a film projector works.
Learn more at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/community-art-day
Cascadia Art Museum
190 Sunset Ave S., Edmonds, WA 98020
Current exhibitions: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/current-exhibitions
