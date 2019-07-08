Sponsor spotlight: Chanterelle July dinner specials cater to summer taste buds

School is out and summer is finally here! We know that people’s appetites are a little bit different when it is hot, so our July dinner specials cater to summer taste buds.

The July starter salad is red, white and blue with blueberries, raspberries, watermelon, jicama and cucumbers. Blueberries and watermelon also make an appearance in our mouthwatering pork tacos! The prawn and scallop pineapple boat is a tropical Asian fusion with mangos and a sweet and sour sauce. Also on the dinner specials menu is a blackberry chicken and a vegetable Wellington with a beurre blanc sauce.

During the hot summer months we often have a chilled soup as our Soup Du Jour. The best way to find out what is in our soup pot is to go to our Facebook page where it will be posted, along with our drink of the day and lunch special, Monday-Friday. If you “follow” us on Facebook, you will always be up to date on our soups as well as any upcoming events, or changes to our hours due to holidays.

We look forward to serving you for breakfast, lunch and dinner! For dinner reservations, call us at 425-774-0650.