Sponsor spotlight: Chanterelle welcomes March with comfort food, lighter fare

March is one of those months that has a split personality. We are all excited for spring to come, yet it can still be cold and dreary. Here at Chanterelle, we want to give you light and fresh options as well as some comfort foods both on our regular menus and on our monthly specials’ sheet.

Our monthly dinner specials feature the best of both worlds. Start with a light Caribbean Shrimp Ceviche appetizer or starter salad with roasted corn, avocado, candied pecans and Gorgonzola cheese. The March entrees, thoughtfully prepared by head chef Hector Morales, offer you a wide variety of choices. If you are in the mood for something hearty, the Harvest Pork Loin Roulade; stuffed with apples, cranberries and ground sage with a spicy cranberry sauce will warm you from the inside out. The New York Steak with mushrooms, goat cheese and white wine balsamic reduction is another great choice for traditional comfort food with a twist. On the lighter side, the Baked Chicken Breast with capers, fresh herbs and a lemon butter sauce is full of flavor but not too heavy. If you can’t quite decide between Spring and Winter, the Pesto Langoustine Lobster Pasta is for you!

Our bar manager, Kimber Burton, has taken the guessing game out of your wine selection and has paired each entree with the perfect glass or bottle. Of course you can’t forget about dessert! As we transition into the warmer months, we will begin offering our famous house made Key Lime Pie again, along with our other favorite sweet treats!

Don’t forget, we are open for breakfast and lunch as well! Look for our ad on My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today for a special offer!