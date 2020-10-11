Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane catering and food truck menu for week of Oct. 12

Menu for week of Oct. 12, 2020
Fresh from the truck entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95
** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or green salad… $10.95
** Spicy Grilled Tuna Sandwich– classic tuna salad with chopped jalapenos, cheddar, tomato on sourdough served with french fries or green salad … $10.95
** Steak Wrap – top sirloin steak bites, roasted red peppers, spinach, blue cheese mayo, spinach wrap served with french fries or green salad …. $12.95
** Grilled Cheese & Tomato – basil mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or salad…. $10.95
** Spinach Salad – brie, walnuts, dried cranberries, spiced pears, red wine vinaigrette…..$10.95 …. With chicken $13.95
Take ‘n Bake Selection:
** Chicken Alfredo Lasagna – chicken breast, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese… $10
** Keto Beef Kebab – top sirloin, onion and pepper kebab served with balsamic brussel sprouts, roasted tomatoes…$15
** Pork Chop & Applesauce – fresh herb roasted boneless pork loin chops, roasted root vegetables….$13
** Smoked Turkey – savory herb dressing, green beans, sage gravy … $12
** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew (frozen) chickpeas, sweet potatoes, leeks, cilantro, toasted peanuts …. $10
** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
Fun Options:
** Jumbo Gingersnap Cookie – white chocolate….$3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen
Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen
Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Truck Locations:
Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-6:45 p.m.
Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday – Esperance – 5-6 p.m.
Locations and online ordering links available at: