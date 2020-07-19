Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu for week of July 20-24

July 20-24

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Thai Chicken Noodles – chicken, stir fry vegetables, rice noodles, thai coconut sauce…..$10

** Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato – baked potato stuffed with slow roasted pork shoulder, cheddar, green onions, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, bbq sauce, sour cream… $10

** Braised Short Rib – korean bbq sauce, sesame eggplant, sriracha broccoli and peppers… $15

** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Salt and Pepper True Cod – caramelized onions and leeks, mashed carrots, lemon relish …. $14

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Double Chocolate Cake – for the chocolate purists…..devil’s food cake with chocolate buttercream frosting ….$5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck.

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Chicken Strips – buttermilk ranch served with french fries ….. 2 piece $9.95, 3 piece $12.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Reuben Sandwich– corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Kids Dog – all beef jumbo hot dog served with french fries and a side of ketchup….$6.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Mexican Steak Salad – romaine, grilled steak, black bean corn salad, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fried tortilla strips, cilantro, lime jalapeno vinaigrette… $13.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday dinner – Esperance, Edmonds

** Wednesday lunch – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds

** Wednesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds

** Thursday dinner – Snohomish Highlands

Visit the websites below for ordering information:

www.chefdane.com

www.hereandtheregrill.com