Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu Sept. 14-20, 2020

Entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95
** Ranch Chicken Wrap – boneless chicken breast, bacon, romaine, tomato, pepper jack cheese, buttermilk ranch in a spinach tortilla served with french fries or green salad … $11.95
** Hawaiian Burger – pineapple, sliced ham, provolone, teriyaki mayo on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Reuben Sandwich– corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread served with french fries or green salad … $11.95
** Jambalaya – sausage, chicken, shrimp, okra, vegetables, cajun seasoned rice … $10.95
** Greek Salad – romaine, cucumber, peppers, olives, tomatoes, feta, black pepper lemon dressing …$10…. with shredded chicken $13
Fun Options:
Double Chocolate Cake – for the chocolate purists…..devil’s food cake with chocolate buttercream frosting ….$4.95Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen
Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen
Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Take ‘n Bake Selection:
** BBQ Chicken Thighs – chipotle bbq sauce, buttered corn, german potato salad…$10
** Keto Beef Spaghetti – zucchini noodles, sauce Bolognese, parmesan, spinach … $12
** Volcano Prawns – 3 star spicy butter sauce, parmesan polenta, asparagus … $15
** Chicken Bread Pudding – artichoke hearts, muenster cheese, red peppers with dijon mustard cream sauce, roasted apples and carrots … $10
** Lime Curry Tofu Stirfry – broccoli, red peppers, celery, carrots over brown rice …. $10
** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50
Truck Locations (visit website for addresses):
Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-7 p.m.
Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday – Esperance, Edmonds – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Locations and online ordering links available at: