Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu week of Aug. 10-15

August 10-15
Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options
** Lamb Meatballs – roasted tomatoes and eggplant, sautéed spinach, feta sauce…$12
** Pineapple Chicken Thighs – coconut rice, grilled zucchini, pineapple relish … $12
** Beef Stroganoff – top sirloin, mushrooms, egg noodles, rosemary cream sauce … $12
** Halibut Cake – wasabi mashed potatoes, edamame and red pepper salad, pickled ginger aioli… $18
** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15
** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies OR Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen
Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound
Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Online ordering links available at: