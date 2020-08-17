Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu, week of Aug .17-22

The Here and There food truck is under repair, so you are invited to order instead from Chef Dane’s take ‘n bake selection. They’ll even throw in free local delivery.

**Summer Chicken Salad Wrap – shredded chicken, grapes, walnuts, basil mayo, fresh spinach in a spinach tortilla served with side salad … $10.95

**Turkey Sandwich – turkey, cranberry, havarti, bacon, tomatoes on sourdough served with side salad – prepared and ready to grill in your own home … $11.95

**Italian Chop Salad – pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, pickled red onion, chickpeas, calamata olives, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette …$12.95

** Seared Ahi Tuna – sesame brown rice, edamame salad, citrus aioli…$15

** Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice … $10

** Rib-eye Steak – caramelized onions, roasted cauliflower and grilled carrots … $18

** Chicken Alfredo Lasagna – chicken breast, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese… $10

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella…. $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

Fresh Baked Cookies or Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen

Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound

Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen