Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu week of July 6-10

July 6 – July 10

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** BBQ Smoked Brisket – bourbon bbq sauce, brown sugar baked beans, chili lime corn… $15

** Jerk Chicken – caribbean brown rice, tropical fruit relish, roasted okra & carrots…. $12

**Teriyaki Salmon – wasabi sticky rice cake, sautéed bok choy & peppers… $15

** Chicken Bread Pudding – artichoke hearts, muenster cheese, red peppers with dijon mustard cream sauce, roasted apples and carrots … $10

** Mediterranean Polenta Stack – parmesan polenta cake layered with eggplant salsa and fresh mozzarella… $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Cuban Pork Stew (frozen) – plantains, lentils, squash served over jasmine rice… $10

Tropical Trifle – coconut pound cake, mango curd, fresh strawberries, whip cream $5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck!

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Chicago Dog– all beef hot dog, yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped pepperoncini & onion, pickle spear, celery salt, tomato served with french fries or green salad … $8.95

** Kids Dog – all beef jumbo hot dog served with french fries and a side of ketchup….$6.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Cobb Salad – romaine, smoked turkey, diced ham, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, buttermilk ranch… $13.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday – Avalon North Creek, Bothell

** Wednesday – Logan Ridge, Lynnwood

** Thursday – Snohomish Highlands

** Friday – Riverfront, Everett

Locations and online ordering links available at: