Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane take ‘n bake meals and to go options

June 8-12
** Mediterranean Lentil Loaf – caramelized onions, ratatouille vegetables… $10
**Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato – baked potato stuffed with slow roasted pork shoulder, cheddar, green onions, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, bbq sauce, sour cream… $10
** Orange Chicken – coriander rice, almond stir-fry vegetables, orange glaze… $12
** Seared Ahi Tuna – sesame green beans, edamame-cauliflower rice… $15
**Braised Short Rib – au poivre, fingerling potatoes, broccoli and peppers… $15
**Vegetarian Enchilada (frozen) – black beans, sweet potato, salsa verde, grilled corn with lime carrots… $10
** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) –sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots…$15
** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $16 per dozen
Fruity Pebble Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen
Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound
Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Curried Cauliflower Hummus – $6 per pound
Rhubarb Streusel Cake – cinnamon sugar crumb topping $4.95
Food Truck Menu
All items listed above are also available from the food truck.
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, provolone, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95
** Kahlua Pulled Pork Sandwich– chipotle bbq sauce, pineapple coleslaw on brioche roll served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Homemade Corn Dog – served with french fries …. $6.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Asian Salad – spinach, mandarin oranges, red peppers, crispy wontons, ginger soy dressing… $9.95… with grilled chicken… $12.95
Food Truck Locations
** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds
** Monday – Hickman Park neighborhood, Edmonds
** Tuesday – Northern Lights Apartments, Mountlake Terrace
** Wednesday – Logan Ridge, Lynnwood
** Thursday – Snohomish Highlands, South Snohomish
** Friday – tentative Mukilteo
Locations and online ordering links available on our website.