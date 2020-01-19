Sponsor spotlight: Choosing the right professional to help you age in place and stay in your home

Irons Brothers Construction will be presenting at the Northwest Remodeling Expo, set for Jan. 24-26 at the Washington State Convention Center. Among the topics are Aging in Place. It’s Never Too Early to Plan, from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25. You can learn more about the other Irons Brothers presentation — When Do You Need Design Help & Permits? — here. It will run from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 26.

While some homeowners might dream of retiring to a private tropical island, more and more are choosing to “age in place” and live independently, comfortably, and safely in their own home, regardless of age or ability.

As the Baby Boomer generation embraces this stage of life, many are searching for builders and remodelers who can help turn their home into a safer, more convenient place to live as they age.

As part of National Designation Month — a month where the National Association of Home Builders shine a spotlight on industry professionals who go the extra mile to attain advanced training and achieve specialized designations — we recognize the importance of professionals who have received the Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) designation.

CAPS professionals are helping people throughout the Pacific Northwest find aging-in-place solutions that fit their specific needs and budget. CAPS remodelers and builders are trained to understand the unique needs of aging adults without sacrificing the aesthetic value of the home.

While there are countless ways CAPS remodelers can help make your home work for you, some of the most common aging-in-place renovations include:

Widening doorways and hallways

Installing brighter lighting

Adding railings or grab bars to prevent falls

Changing floor coverings to add traction

Installing ease-of-reach systems

A closer look at the CAPS difference

Aging homeowners looking to renovate need to be able to find a remodeler they can trust completely, and the CAPS designation helps give homeowners a guarantee that they’re working with a trustworthy professional who’s an expert in aging-in-place renovation.

Upon graduation from the program, CAPS designees pledge to uphold a strict code of conduct, so you can be sure that they will listen closely to your specific needs and will never push you to add any renovations you don’t need.

CAPS professionals also commit to attending continuing education programs, so they are always up to date on the latest aging-in-place technologies and strategies.

If you’re working with a CAPS-designated remodeler, you can be confident that you’re getting the best quality service from a professional with integrity and expertise.

More than 3,100 remodelers and builders hold this designation, including many working in the Puget Sound. There are also many other distinguished designations that our local builders have achieved to better serve their clients and community. A few include:

Certified Green Professional (CGP) — those who incorporate eco-friendly building principles into their work, without driving up the cost of construction

Certified Graduate Builder (CGB) or Remodeler (CGR) — those who have several years of industry experience and possess advanced skills not only as a tenanted home builder or remodel, but also as a trusted business manager.

Irons Brothers Construction’s team of professionals hold many designations, including CAPS, CGR, CGP and others. Learn more about our commitment to our client’s through education and training at www.ironsbc.com