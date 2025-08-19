Sponsor spotlight: Church rummage sale in downtown Edmonds Saturday, Aug. 23

Holy Trinity Edmonds’ annual rummage sale is back for its fourth year. On Saturday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the public is warmly invited to browse a large selection of quality home goods, small furniture, toys, clothes and much more.

The church building is located at 657 Daley St. in Edmonds, and ample parking is available in the dedicated church parking lot across the street. Cash and Venmo will be accepted, and all proceeds will support villagers in war-torn Myanmar (formerly Burma).