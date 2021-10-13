Sponsor spotlight: Clam strips, lobster bisque and favorite blackened salmon — Scotty’s has it all this week

Why cook when Scotty’s Food Truck parks their truck in your neighborhood? Visit this week as they roll up to their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

We have an insider tip for you this week — Chef Scotty has let us know that he’ll be serving up yet another yummy Northwest treat.

This week Chef Scotty says, “I’ll be running Hand Shucked Clam Strips and Chips. Also Lobster Bisque will be available on Saturday only.” Of course, you are always welcome to tuck into their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad — they will have that too!.

You might be craving a steaming hot bowl of their wildly popular Clam Chowder. As Halloween approaches, this is guaranteed to take the chill out of your bones.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.