Sponsor spotlight: Clams and chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a hand-cut clams and chips. Lightly breaded and fried tender with Scotty’s special tarter sauce
Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.