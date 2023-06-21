Sponsor spotlight: Clams and chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Posted: June 21, 2023

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a hand-cut clams and chips. Lightly breaded and fried tender with Scotty’s special tarter sauce

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.

 

